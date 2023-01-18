Vintage pins VVAL loss on Petaluma
The Petaluma High wrestling team had several strong performances, but were hurt by forfeits in a 46-33 loss to Vintage in a Vine Valley Athletic League dual match last week.
Cooper Ames, Zach Bettencourt, Roy Garcia and Jagger Williams all recorded pin wins for Petaluma.
Madson-Castillo won at 108 pounds, pinning Casey Title. Bettencourt, at 162 pounds, pinned Mario Dumdumaya. Garcia, at 172, won by fall over Gustavo Macedo and Williams pinned Aiden Riddleberger in their 275-pound match.
Vintage won the girls match 30-9.
Bailey Deegan highlighted Petaluma efforts with a 5-0 decision over Lily Miller at 133 pounds. Keira Miller won by forfeit at 128 pounds.
Vintage won the boys junior varsity match 42-6.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: