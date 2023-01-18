The Petaluma High wrestling team is now taking orders for a pre-packaged family meal as a fundraiser for the team.

The meal, priced at $50, includes 2 chicken halves, a quart of baked beans, 6 dinner rolls, salad and cookies, all packaged to go.

Pick up will be Jan. 28 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the bus drop off area in front of Petaluma High School.

To order, visit the website at https://www.phsathleticboosters.org/.