Vintage pins VVAL loss on Petaluma

Cooper Ames, Zach Bettencourt, Roy Garcia and Jagger Williams all recorded pin wins for Petaluma.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 17, 2023, 7:54PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Family meal benefits wrestlers

The Petaluma High wrestling team is now taking orders for a pre-packaged family meal as a fundraiser for the team.

The meal, priced at $50, includes 2 chicken halves, a quart of baked beans, 6 dinner rolls, salad and cookies, all packaged to go.

Pick up will be Jan. 28 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the bus drop off area in front of Petaluma High School.

To order, visit the website at https://www.phsathleticboosters.org/.

The Petaluma High wrestling team had several strong performances, but were hurt by forfeits in a 46-33 loss to Vintage in a Vine Valley Athletic League dual match last week.

Cooper Ames, Zach Bettencourt, Roy Garcia and Jagger Williams all recorded pin wins for Petaluma.

Madson-Castillo won at 108 pounds, pinning Casey Title. Bettencourt, at 162 pounds, pinned Mario Dumdumaya. Garcia, at 172, won by fall over Gustavo Macedo and Williams pinned Aiden Riddleberger in their 275-pound match.

Vintage won the girls match 30-9.

Bailey Deegan highlighted Petaluma efforts with a 5-0 decision over Lily Miller at 133 pounds. Keira Miller won by forfeit at 128 pounds.

Vintage won the boys junior varsity match 42-6.

Family meal benefits wrestlers

The Petaluma High wrestling team is now taking orders for a pre-packaged family meal as a fundraiser for the team.

The meal, priced at $50, includes 2 chicken halves, a quart of baked beans, 6 dinner rolls, salad and cookies, all packaged to go.

Pick up will be Jan. 28 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the bus drop off area in front of Petaluma High School.

To order, visit the website at https://www.phsathleticboosters.org/.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor