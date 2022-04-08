Vintage pitcher overpowers Casa Grande softball team

Casa Grande ran into a pitching buzz saw on a warm Thursday afternoon as the Gauchos suffered a 6-0 shutout loss at the hands of visiting Vintage of Napa.

Vintage Crusher pitcher Raimy Gamsby, the leading pitcher in the Vine Valley Athletic League this season, had everything going for her as she struck out 15 batters and tossed her fourth shutout. From the outset of the contest, it was apparent that the Vintage senior had an extra level of speed on her pitches and when she sat 16 straight Gauchos down in order. Gamsby has a sparkling 0.18 ERA for the season.

The Gauchos actually had their best scoring opportunity in the bottom of the first inning after a bunt single by first baseman Marissa Brody. With two outs, Macey Shern followed with a clean single and runners eventually reached second and third base. Gamsby stiffened, and struck out the next batter to get out of any trouble.

Vintage touched up Casa starter Jordan Baughn for two runs in the top of the first frame, and the lead held up for the rest of the afternoon.

Cleanup hitter Emily Vanderbuilt rifled a home run over the center field barrier for a quick 2-0 lead, and the league-leading Crushers would never be headed.

Later in the contest, Vintage teammate Shelby Moore raked a couple of big flies to give the flame-throwing Gamsby a bit of breathing room.

The victory gives the surging Crushers a 4-0 Vine Valley Athletic League record and a 10-1 mark for the season.

Gaucho coach Scott Seivers was concerned with the defensive play of his club in their previous loss at the hands of Petaluma. “We had a tough time in the outfield with a couple of players missing out there,” he explained.

Unlike their sloppy effort against Petaluma, the Gauchos rebounded with some outstanding defensive plays in this one. A backpedaling catch by second baseman Megan Corkrey got Baughn out of further trouble in the first frame. The best defensive play of the afternoon came in the top of the seventh inning when Shern made an all-out lunging grab in center field off a line drive headed for extra bases.

Hard-hitting third baseman Jaimie McGaughey finally broke up the consecutive put out string by Gamsby when she ripped a fast ball on three hops against the center field fence for a double. McGaughey has steadily improved her hitting recently with some solid shots to all fields.

“I have thought about batting Jaimie in the second slot in the lineup to give her another opportunity at the plate,” reflected Seivers. The Gauchos fell to 2-3 in VVAL play and 6-5 for the season.

PETALUMA

Sonoma Valley put together a furious rally in a 14-11 win in eight innings over No. 2 Petaluma on Thursday.

The Dragons (4-7, 1-3) scored three runs in the top of the seventh, capped by a pinch-hit, two-run double by Ellie Quackenbush with two outs to force extra innings. In the eighth, the Dragons poured on four more runs to complete the comeback.

Kassedy Midgley went 4 for 5 with two doubles and five RBIs for Sonoma Valley, while Katherine Kiser hit a two-run home run and Victoria Magnani doubled twice with an RBI.

Midgley also earned the win, going four scoreless innings with three hits, two walks and a strikeout in relief.

Payton Yeomans drove in three runs for the Trojans (6-4, 2-2) and Mallory O’Keefe went 1 for 4 with two RBIs.

