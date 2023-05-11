Petaluma’s softball Trojans let a spot in the finals of the Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament slip away in the final two innings of a semifinal game Wednesday afternoon, losing to Vintage’s persistent Crushers 6-5.

The result spoiled a showdown between Petaluma and rival Casa Grande. Instead it will be Casa taking on Vintage for the playoff championship Friday at 4 p.m. on the Casa Grande diamond. League champion Casa defeated American Canyon 17-3 on Tuesday.

Petaluma seemed to have a firm grasp on Wednesday’s game. also played on the Casa Grande diamond, until Vintage came alive for three runs to tie the game at 5-5 and win in the seventh on a walk-off hit by Brianna Allen.

Sophomore Lily Pardini pitched four strong innings for Petaluma as the Trojans built a 4-1 lead. She struck out two batters in the first innings, and had the Crushers popping up or hitting harmless outfield flies.

Payton Yeomans drove home a Petaluma run with a single in the second inning.

In the third, Petaluma played mini ball, using inning-opening bunt singles by Lilly Gemma and Katrina Johnson to spark a three-run rally. Hollie Pardini, the older (senior) sister of the pitcher, knocked home two of the runs with a solid single to left and Mya Gonzalez added a clutch two-out single to drive home another.

Gonzalez added a fifth Trojan run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Vintage scored solo runs in the second and fifth, but Petaluma needed just six outs for advancement going into the sixth inning. They never came.

The hurting Vintage blow was delivered by freshman Noelle Rofkahr who dropped a long fly just over the left field fence for a two-run home run in the sixth. Later in the inning Aundrey Manley delivered a single and everyone had five runs.

Petaluma went one-two-three in the top of the seventh and Vintage made short work of ending the game. Ciennna Alvarez walked to start the Crushers on their way to the win. Ava Raines singled on the infield and Allen earned the Crushers another visit to the Casa Grande diamond with her walk-off swat to left.

The result left Petaluma with a 16-7 record going into next week’s North Coast Section playoffs.