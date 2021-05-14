Vintage rolls over Casa Grande boys basketball team

Vine Valley Athletic League front runner Vintage broke away to a commanding advantage in the first period and rolled past host Casa Grande 85-48 in boys basketball Thursday night.

The Crushers had answers for every defense thrown at them by the Gauchos as they rolled to a 26-11 advantage at the end of the first period and didn’t ease up on the accelerator.

It was the second meeting between two teams that played a tight 70-66 game won by Vintage in Napa earlier in the season.

With college hopeful point guard Logan Nothmann seemingly finding open shooters in bunches, the Crushers came out blazing, connecting on five of their first seven shots from the floor. Three of their early bombs came from the right corner of the floor where Nothmann found open marksmen with bullet-like passes.

Everything seemed to find the bottom of the net, and Crusher confidence produced a whopping 54-23 lead at halftime.

Casa Grande went into the game with a modest three-game win streak with victories over Justin Siena, Sonoma Valley and Maria Carrillo, but never got untracked defensively in this one.

Three first-half fouls on center Brandon Allred took the Gauchos best rebounder off the floor. A half-court shot by Jackson Curley ended proceedings at 72-43 after three periods, and the rest was just academic with a uninterrupted clock as the Crushers made a statement win after suffering a narrow non-league defeat at the hands of Cardinal Newman over the weekend.

The Gauchos never got untracked until the third period when top scorer Jonah Siebels found the range with three shots from distance. Siebels, frustrated for most of the first half, finished with 14 points to lead Casa Grande. Allred scored seven points and pulled down five rebounds in the second half for the Gauchos while junior teammate Carson Aden added his second 3-pointer of the evening.

Nothmann, a Vine Valley Athletic League All-League player as a sophomore, proved his credentials by finishing with a whopping eight assists before finding the bench for the final minutes of the game. At one point in the early season the 6-foot, 1-inch senior was the second leading scorer in Division II play with an average of 18.6 points per game, while averaging just under five assists. He is a highly rated AAU prospect who also played baseball for the Crushers during his junior year.

Vintage improved to 7-0 against Vine Valley opponents while the Gauchos slipped to 3-5 and return quickly to the floor with a non-league game scheduled against Montgomery on Friday.

Most of the excitement on the evening came from the junior varsity game which went into overtime after Casa Grande overcame a 13-0 run by Vintage to close out the third period.

With the final rotations on the floor for both teams the Gauchos pulled away 75-70 in a game that treated early fans with six lead changes down the stretch.