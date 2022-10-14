Vintage eased past Petaluma 3-0 to make it a two match sweep against the Trojans in volleyball and the Crushers remained in the hunt for post season play in the Division 1 North Coast Section upcoming playoffs. The 14th ranked visitors improved to 7-3 in the Vine Valley Athletic League while the Trojans fell to 3-6.

Despite a lot of pre-game bravado the Trojans came out completely flat in this one and they were overpowered 25-15 and 25-19 in the first two sets. It was simply a matter of the taller Crushers controlling the center of the court with veterans Maria Bodor and 6-foot Faith Calvelo leading the way.

The Crushers broke to a 19-13 advantage in the first set on a kill by Ava Cortez, and never looked back until the aroused Trojans found some offense in the third set.

Second year emerging star Sloane Shoop had a notable outing to keep Petaluma in the hunt. Sloop found her range with some spectacular kill shots from the left corner of the net with some well-directed assists from Lily Comma and Emma Schwappach.

However, too many of the harder hits by Shoop and normally reliable Ava Staub sailed out of bounds while the Crushers had more accurate returns.

Grace Boothby had a strong series with several consecutive return shots. Vintage continued to control the match led by Bodor, rolling to a 20-9 advantage in the second set, and the Crushers looked to make short evenings work of it.

Finally in the third set, the Trojans emerged from their lethargy after falling behind 9-5. Blocks by Shoop and Lola Ewing caught the fancy of the crowd and Petaluma went on a run of 11-2 before everything came to a flying halt on an unfortunate scoring error that took the floor official seven agonizing minutes to correct. Most of the Petaluma lead points were deducted from the point of the error, and the Trojan advantage was reduced to 17-16 instead of a five-point lead.

The disappointed Trojans were never the same despite some fine work done in the back court by Schwappach and Roxy Pectol. An 18-touch rally followed in the most exciting series of the evening.

Following another spectacular block by Ewing, the Trojans fell victim to a soft Vintage dink for a winner and the set was over.

It was another tough setback for Shoop and the all-leaguer Staub who led the Trojans in kill shots.

Petaluma fell to 5-18 for the season with a second meeting against Casa Grande scheduled for Tuesday.

After splitting the first two sets, the Crusher junior varsity evened their season series with Petaluma at one each with a three-set win