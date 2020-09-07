Vistas from the Umbrella Tree worth the effort to get there

The temperatures were expected to be over 100 degrees, so it was a day to get out early for a hike. My friend and I headed to North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park for a short workout climbing the hills to the Umbrella Tree, the queen of the park, as my friend calls it. This park is less crowded as it is more remote than most. Watch for the sign that indicates the approaching right turn. The park is entered on a rough dirt road off of Sonoma Mountain Road and it is easy to miss the turn-off.

The hike to the Umbrella Tree is only one mile, but it is mostly uphill and listed as moderate to strenuous. A good hike before the day got too hot. There are two trails to choose. We opted for one that provided much more shade. We started out on the North Sonoma Mountain Ridge Trail that gently climbs to the Redwood Grove Picnic Area along Matanzas Creek, which still had water trickling. This is a great place to take your kids for a picnic. There are several tables, and it is a short distance for the little ones. Kids can explore the creek too. The first 800 feet of this trail is wheelchair accessible.

When we reached the picnic area, we took a right turn at the sign for the Umbrella Tree and began the climb through redwood trees. We welcomed the shade. The trail is a ranch road, so it is wide and is mostly switchbacks - some gentle, some steeper. After leaving the redwoods, we climb through oaks and bays. Still shaded. We encountered some scat on the trail. Looked like maybe a bobcat’s. We also saw horse tracks, but no horses. Our trail intersected with the other, more open trail, where there was a parking space for disabled accessibility. You don’t see this in every Regional Park, even though park planners work to provide accessibility where possible. Only the last part of our climb lacked shade.

At 1,500 feet of elevation, the Umbrella Tree is a cluster of giant bay laurels surrounded by rock outcroppings. The views are spectacular, though today the air quality diminished the clarity. There is an informative interpretive sign near the big tree that points out the major landmarks - Santa Rosa, English Hill southwest of Sebastopol, Taylor Mountain, Hood Mountain, Bennett Valley and more. We plan to come back on a clear day to get the full impact of the vista. A lone picnic table sits nearby, but we opted to head back down to get out of the heat. During the entire hike we encountered only two other people – young women wearing face masks who find a hike to do every week. Good for them!

If you think about trying this hike, here are a few things to know. First, dogs are not allowed on the trails, but dogs on leash are welcome in most other Regional Parks. The trails are open to hikers, cyclists and equestrians. The second option is a four-mile trail that links to trails in Jack London State Park. And if you are really ambitious, you can head into that park, or you can turn around at the vista point and head back down. For more information go to http://parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Visit/North-Sonoma-Mountain-Regional-Park-and-Preserve

Happy trails!