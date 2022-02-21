Volunteers team up to fix up parks

You never quite know what you will be doing when you sign up for trail work with the Redwood Trails Alliance. You know you will be part of a team, the tasks will range from easy to challenging, you will be doing good work, and you will have some fun. So my husband and I signed up to join the crew working on Filaree Trail at Helen Putnam Regional Park earlier this month.

Trail work always starts in the parking lot with crew introductions led by Ken Wells, the Trails Director. He is known for his ability to remember everyone’s name in the circle no matter how large the group. Ken gave details on the work to be done and the tools needed for the tasks – mattocks, McCleods, loppers, rakes, and shovels. Once the introductions and safety protocols were completed we headed up the hill to the jobsite, each carrying some tools along with the ATV that was carrying more.

I had done trail work on Filaree a few years ago and was eager to see what was coming up now. We hiked up the paved Ridge Trail and then down to the Filaree connection. Each of us chose the tasks we thought we could manage.

The goal for the day was to spread rock along the newly cut trail and close off an old section of the trail. Unlike the old days when we used wheel barrows to haul in the rock, the Trails Alliance now has a slick little loader that brings the rock to you. Dump, rake, smooth, compact. And do it again. And again.

Earl, a regular trail worker who is not allergic to poison oak, got busy cutting back those poisonous branches from the trail. Another team was working on deconstructing an old spur of the Filaree Trail, breaking up the dirt so that grass could grow back and covering the area with dead branches to discourage hikers.

As the crew worked, hikers and cyclists would come along the trail, and we would shout out, “Hiker coming,” and stop our work to make sure the hikers and cyclists could pass safely. And that is, of course when you run into more friends who are out on the trail for a morning hike. My dentist and his wife out for a hike stopped to chat.

As noon time approached and the tasks neared completion, the crew started to gather at the trailhead. Deb, the Executive Director, arrived with sandwiches and drinks for the crew. We sat around, dirty and sweaty, chatting about our work and the parks we love. It was a time to congratulate ourselves on the improvements made that day.