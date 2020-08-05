VP Jere Starks added to Sonoma Raceway Hall of Fame

t takes more than mechanics and drivers to make the races go on. At Sonoma Raceway, for the last 26 years, Jere Starks has been an important factor in making the cars go ‘round – and realizing a number of the other attractions of the car racing facility at Sears Point.

To give him the recognition he’s due, the Sonoma Raceway added him to its Hall of Fame – along with other inductees such as including O. Bruton Smith (2006), Joe W. Huffaker (2007), John Cardinale (2013), Georgia Seipel (2018) and raceway founder Robert Marshall (2019).

Starks joined the staff of the raceway in 1994, when it was known as Sears Point Raceway, after working at the facility as a construction contractor. As he leaves, his title is Vice President of Operations and Facilities.

His accomplishments included oversight of the $90 million modernization of the facility between 1999-2002, a massive project that included moving nearly 10 million cubic yards of dirt to create hillside terrace seats at Turns 2, 3, 4, 7 and 9, roads for better internal traffic circulation, expanded viewing areas, underground pedestrian tunnels and the separation of the road course from the drag strip, as well as the construction of competitor garages, permanent restrooms, the start/finish grandstand and the extension of pit road.

Starks' career also involved ushering the facility through a number of natural disasters, including the 6.0-magnitude South Napa earthquake in 2014, as well as the Sonoma County fires in 2017. Starks, an avid motorcycle rider, worked to continuously improve on-track safety, including redesigned portions of the track at Turns 1, 10 and 11, as well as other improvements.

Starks was also involved in many of the raceway’s charitable and community efforts, including Speedway Children’s Charities and the annual Motorcycle Food Drive Ride. He helped found 3J’s Motorcycle Track Days and raised more than $506,000 for worthy causes over 23 charity track days. In addition, he is a member of the Teen Services Sonoma Board of Directors.

Starks spent the duration of his career managing the maintenance of Sonoma Raceway’s 1,600-acre property and facility preparation for annual visits from the NASCAR Cup Series and NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series, among others.

“Jere Starks’ DNA is in every square inch of this facility,” said Sonoma Raceway President and General Manager Steve Page. “I was fortunate to work alongside him for nearly three decades and to benefit from his experience and wisdom as we re-imagined the raceway and all of its modern features. There is no one more deserving of this honor.”

Starks’ likeness has been engraved onto the raceway’s Wall of Fame, which is located on the back of the Main Grandstand in the main paddock. He is the 26th member of the raceway’s Wall of Fame – appropriate to his 26 years of contribution to the raceway’s operations.