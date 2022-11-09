Several area players received notice on the All Vine Valley Athletic League team.

Versatile senior outside hitter Ava Staub of Petaluma High has been named to the team for the second consecutive season, earning second-team notice.

Staub, a 5-foot, 9-inch dynamo on offense finished with 176 kills for the season and among the league leaders with 166 digs in her final campaign. The Trojans finished at 4-8 for the league season, including two wins over rival Casa Grande.

Middle hitter Sloane Shoop of the Trojans received honorable mention for an outstanding sophomore campaign with a team-leading 180 kills, mostly from the left side of the net. The young Trojan net star came out of nowhere with a high potential after one season on the junior varsity last year. Shoop rarely came out of games played by the very young Petaluma club all season, and her serves improved as the season progressed.

Shoop and outstanding middle assist specialist Lily Comma, who will also return to a club that finished with six victories for the season, are building blocks for the future.

Energetic Sarah Thornton of Casa Grande was selected for honorable mention notice after pacing the Gauchos in middle net kills and acrobatic digs throughout the season. She was also on the select 2021 team.

Senior team leader Maria Doss of Casa was an honorable mention choice after quietly piling up dig statistics while directing the offense and setting up hits by Thornton and her teammates. Doss was a quiet leader all season for the Gauchos.

The Vine Valley Athletic League title was captured by American Canyon High School with a sparkling record of 11-1 in league play.

Senior Aubon LaPoint of Napa was chosen MVP for the season.