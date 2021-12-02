Subscribe

VVAL All-Leaguers

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 2, 2021, 9:07AM

MVP: Jacob Porteous, senior, Casa Grande

Offensive Player of the Year: Christoph Horton, senior, Napa

Defensive Player of the Year: Diego Davis, senior, Vintage

Lineman of the Year: Louis Canepa, senior Vintage

CASA GRANDE

First team: Jacob Porteous, senior; Shane Runyeon, senior; Colin Patchet, senior; Marcus Scott, senior; Caden Cramer, senior; Joe Ellis, senior; Kodi Cornelius, sophomore

Second team: Garrison Crockett, senior; Nick Tobin, senior; Cody Rodrigo, senior

VINTAGE

First team: Diego Davis, senior; Louie Canega, senior; Bryce Powers, senior; Aaron Gilmit, senior; Dylan Smith, senior; Nate Materne, senior

Second team: Preston Gullum, senior; Ali Johnson, junior; Owen Tretheway, junior

AMERICAN CANYON

First team: Kapono Liu, junior; Tobyn Burch, senior; Felix Liamas, senior; Kaleb Anderson, junior; George Konoval, senior

Second team: James Akan, junior; Sean Yumang, junior; David Garcia, junior

PETALUMA

First team: Henry Ellis, junior; Neill Crudo, senior; Tyshaun Thames, sophomore; Dawson Shaw, junior

Second team: Silas Pologeorgis, junior; Hyum Smith, junior

JUSTIN SIENA

First team: Caden Parlett, senior; Robby Sangiacomo, senior; Miles Martin, senior

Second team: Giancarlo Guerrero, senior; Cole Chatagnier, senior

NAPA

First team: Christoph Horton, senior; Thomas Hatton, senior

Second team: Raul Castellanos, senior; Carlo Deianni, junior

SONOMA VALLEY

First team: Trent Ohman, sophomore

Second team: Beau Jursek, sophomore; Marvin Lobato, senior

