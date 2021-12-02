VVAL All-Leaguers
MVP: Jacob Porteous, senior, Casa Grande
Offensive Player of the Year: Christoph Horton, senior, Napa
Defensive Player of the Year: Diego Davis, senior, Vintage
Lineman of the Year: Louis Canepa, senior Vintage
CASA GRANDE
First team: Jacob Porteous, senior; Shane Runyeon, senior; Colin Patchet, senior; Marcus Scott, senior; Caden Cramer, senior; Joe Ellis, senior; Kodi Cornelius, sophomore
Second team: Garrison Crockett, senior; Nick Tobin, senior; Cody Rodrigo, senior
VINTAGE
First team: Diego Davis, senior; Louie Canega, senior; Bryce Powers, senior; Aaron Gilmit, senior; Dylan Smith, senior; Nate Materne, senior
Second team: Preston Gullum, senior; Ali Johnson, junior; Owen Tretheway, junior
AMERICAN CANYON
First team: Kapono Liu, junior; Tobyn Burch, senior; Felix Liamas, senior; Kaleb Anderson, junior; George Konoval, senior
Second team: James Akan, junior; Sean Yumang, junior; David Garcia, junior
PETALUMA
First team: Henry Ellis, junior; Neill Crudo, senior; Tyshaun Thames, sophomore; Dawson Shaw, junior
Second team: Silas Pologeorgis, junior; Hyum Smith, junior
JUSTIN SIENA
First team: Caden Parlett, senior; Robby Sangiacomo, senior; Miles Martin, senior
Second team: Giancarlo Guerrero, senior; Cole Chatagnier, senior
NAPA
First team: Christoph Horton, senior; Thomas Hatton, senior
Second team: Raul Castellanos, senior; Carlo Deianni, junior
SONOMA VALLEY
First team: Trent Ohman, sophomore
Second team: Beau Jursek, sophomore; Marvin Lobato, senior
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: