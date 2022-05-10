VVAL baseball tournament will be played at Arnold Field

Petaluma and Casa Grande baseball teams will both play at Arnold Field in Sonoma Tuesday evening with both hoping for a return and a possible head-on clash on Friday,

Both games are in the first round of the four-team Vine Valley Athletic League post-season tournament. Results will not affect the league standings, but could be considered for the North Coast Section playoffs.

Casa Grande, the No. 3 seed, will play No. 4 seed Justin-Siena at 4 p.m. Both teams were 7-5 in league play with Casa Grande finishing with a 17-7 overall mark and Justin-Siena at 17-5 for the regular season. Casa Grande beat Justin-Siena twice during the regular season, winning at Casa 5-2 and in Napa 6-2.

In the follow-up game at 7 p.m., league champion Petaluma will face No.4 seed Sonoma Valley. The Trojans go into the tournament with a 17-7 overall mark and an 11-1 VVAL record. Sonoma is 10-13 overall and 6-6 in league. During the regular season, the Trojans beat the Dragons 6-1 at Arnold Field and 8-3 in Petaluma.

St. Vincent will play at West County Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the first round of the North Bay League Redwood Tournament. Also on Wednesday, Santa Rosa will play at Healdsburg. Winners play on Friday.

On Tuesday, league champion St. Vincent opens the NBL Redwood softball tournament with a home game against Santa Rosa. Ukiah hosts Piner, also on Tuesday, with the winners playing Friday.