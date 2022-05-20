VVAL coaches pick Petaluma’s Davainis Most Valuable Player

Petaluma pitcher Aaron Davainis’ dominating mound season has been reward by his choice as Co-Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player along with Justin-Siena’s Nick Andrews. Davainis was also chosen the league’s Pitcher of the Year.

The junior pitched Petaluma to the VVAL championship. He was undefeated (8-0) in regular season play, going 8-0. His only loss came to Justin-Siena in the VVAL post-season tournament. He had a miniscule 0.889 earned run average, striking out 78 in 65 2/3 innings and walking just 20.

Petaluma second baseman Joe Brown was named Offensive Player of the Year. The senior batted .408 with 29 hits in 24 games. He had a .476 on base percentage with a 1.32 OPS. Among his hits were seven home runs, a triple and eight doubles.

Also chosen to the first team were outfielder Wyatt Davis and third baseman Dante Vachini. Davis, a senior, batted .307, with 23 hits in 26 games and 11 RBIs. Vachini, a sophomore, batted .320 with 24 hits in 24 games. He had two homers, six doubles and a triple, driving in 11 runs.

Petaluma was 11-1 in league play, finishing four games ahead of second place finishers Casa Grande and Justin-Siena. The Trojans go into North Coast Section play with an 18-8 overall record.

Three Casa Grande Gauchos – outfielder Dylan Petersen, second baseman Kaden Ramirez and pitcher Austin Steeves – were chosen to the first team.

The slick-fielding Petersen, a senior, hit .426 with 29 hits in 23 games, knocking in 18 runs. He had a .488 on-base percentage. Ramirez, also a senior, had a habit of making big plays and getting clutch hits. He batted .309 with 17 hits in 25 games and 14 RBIs. He had a .400 on-base percentage. Steeves, a sophomore, was a perfect 5-0 on the mound with a 1.79 earned run average. He had 34 strikeout in 31 innings.

Petaluma first baseman Colin Landry and outfielder Spencer Norman were chosen to the second team. Both are seniors. Landry batted .328 with four doubles, two triples and 10 RBIs. Norman hit .259 with two doubles, two triples and a .394 on-base percentage.

Casa Grande sophomore first baseman Alex Cruz and senior pitcher Russell Freedheim were chosen to the second team. Cruz batted .349 with three doubles, a triple and a home run. He had a .509 on-base percentage. Freedheim had a 5-4 record with a 2.32 earned run average. He struck out 51 in 57 1/3 innings and walked only 14.