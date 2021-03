VVAL football schedule

The Vine Valley Athletic League football schedule has Casa Grande opening at home against defending champion Vintage, while Petaluma plays at Justin-Siena on March 12.

Highlight for both local teams comes on April 16 when Petaluma hosts Casa Grande in the annual Egg Bowl game.

St. Vincent opens its five-game season on March 19 in Ukiah.

VVAL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

MARCH 12

Petaluma at Justin-Siena

Vintage at Casa Grande

American Canyon at Sonoma

MARCH 19

Petaluma at Vintage

Justin-Siena at Sonoma

Napa at American Canyon

MARCH 26

Casa Grande at Sonoma

American Canyon at Vintage

Napa at Justin-Siena

APRIL 2

American Canyon at Casa

Sonoma at Vintage

Napa at Petaluma

APRIL 9

Casa Grande at Napa

Vintage at Justin-Siena

Sonoma at Petaluma

APRIL 16

Justin Siena at American Canyon

Vintage at Napa

Casa Grande at Petaluma

ST. VINCENT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

MARCH 19

St. Vincent at Ukiah

MARCH 28

Analy at St. Vincent

APRIL 3

St. Vincent at Justin-Siena

APRIL 9

St. Vincent at El Molino

APRIL 17

Healdsburg at St. Vincent