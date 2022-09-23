VVAL kicks off big with Casa Grande at Vintage

Games start counting Friday for Petaluma and Casa Grande high school football teams as they begin Vine Valley Athletic League play.

Casa Grande opens Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Napa against Vintage in a battle of the defending VVAL co-champions. Petaluma celebrates homecoming Friday night against Justin-Siena, a team that hasn’t given up a point in its last three games. St. Vincent matches up Saturday afternoon on its home turf against Montgomery, a team it shared the North Bay League Oak championship with last season.

CASA GRANDE

As if Casa Grande’s contest against Vintage needed any more spice, it is something of a grudge match, at least on the Crushers side, as they seek to avenge the only league loss they have suffered in the three years of the VVAL’s existence.

The Gauchos shocked the Crushers 46-44 last season on the Casa field. The Crushers haven’t forgotten. “We kind of have a target on our backs,” said Casa Grande coach John Antonio.

Although the two teams are both among the favorites for the VVAL title, neither is off to a very impressive start.

Vintage is 1-3 in pre-league games. Its only win was in overtime, 28-22 against Antioch. The Crushers’ losses were surprisingly lopsided, 41-7 against San Ramon Valley, 27-8 against Cardinal Newman and, last week, 41-0 against Heritage.

Casa Grande is 2-1, but both its wins have been struggles – 28-21 on a closing seconds touchdown pass against Maria Carrillo and, last week, 44-35 against Montgomery. In between, they lost to Marin Catholic, one of the best teams in the state, 40-0.

The game will be a conflict between the Vintage infantry and the Casa Grande air force.

In four games, Vintage has passed just 20 times, completing only five for 33 yards. By contrast they have rushed 187 times for 955 yards. Junior Jeffery Page leads the assault with 328 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry,

Antonio said he expects a surprise or two. “They always hit you with some gadget play. We just don’t know what it will be or when it will come,” he said. “We just have to stop their run. I feel like we have a good game plan.”

Casa Grande throws, throws, throws. After a tough game in the face of Marin Catholic’s fearsome pass rush, Gaucho quarterback Wyatt Abramson bounced back big time against Montgomery, completing 36 of 63 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for two more scores.

Abramson’s targets are Spencer Almond who had 10 catches for 108 yards and Jordan Giacomini who grabbed seven passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns against Montgomery.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

PETALUMA

While VVAL eyes will be on the battle of the Titans between Casa Grande and Vintage, two teams with high hopes of their own, will clash at Steve Ellison Field on the Petaluma High School campus where Petaluma’s Trojans and Justin-Siena’s Braves open league play.

Both teams are 3-1 for the season and playing good football.

Justin-Siena lost its first game to St. Helena 28-0, but shut out its next three opponents, beating Fortuna 6-0, Ygnacio Valley 42-0 and Bear River from Grass Valley 20-0.

Petaluma has quickened more than a few hearts in its last two games. Last week, the Trojans scored on the final play of the game to beat Maria Carrillo 21-20. A week earlier, the Trojans failed on a 2-point conversion in the final seconds to lose to Analy 50-49. In its first two games, Petaluma beat Terra Linda 41-21 and Santa Rosa 53-12,

Petaluma will have an extra incentive for this one as they celebrate homecoming.

Justin-Siena’s defense, dominating in its last three games, is led by linebackers Brandon Guiducci and Emeys Davies. The offense revolves around quarterback Drew Sangiacomo.

Petaluma will be missing quarterback Henry Ellis who injured his shoulder early in last week’s game against Maria Carrillo. He will be replaced by junior Asher Levy who came off the bench to lead the Trojans’ comeback win, completing 14 of 22 passes for 218 yards. His 15-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Shaw on the game’s final play from scrimmage was the game winner.

“Obviously they are a stout defensive team. They are athletic and well coached,” noted Petaluma coach Rick Krist. “They are a throwing team so we will have some personnel changes.”

The Petaluma defense will be bolstered by the return of standout defensive end London Sundell who sat out the Maria Carrillo game as a precaution for an injury suffered in the Analy game.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

ST. VINCENT

The St. Vincent vs. Montgomery game Saturday afternoon on Yarbrough Field on the St. Vincent campus matches two North Bay League co-champions from last season, but will not be a league game this time around. The two matched Santa Rosa for the North Bay League Redwood championship last season with all three at 3-1.

Both Santa Rosa and Montgomery have been moved up to the NBL Oak this season. That doesn’t lessen the importance of Saturday’s game for either the Vikings or the Mustangs. “We lost to them last season and it cost us the outright league championship,” pointed out St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog. “Our players are looking forward to playing them again.”

Not that it will be easy. “This may be our toughest game all season,” said Herzog. “They are a very good team.”

The Vikings are 2-1 on the season with dominating wins over Ukiah 27-0 and Bethel 53-14. Last week, they were beaten by Casa Grande 44-35, but had a multitude of costly penalties and made six turnovers.

St. Vincent has won all four of its games in impressive fashion, beating St. Bernard’s 35-7, Incline from Nevada 45-0, St. Helena 28-7 and, last week, Oakland Tech 29-12.

For the second week in succession St. Vincent will face a team with an abundance of team speed. The Vikings like to run the ball with senior Alex Alvarez the main ball carrier.

The Vikings can also pass with quarterback Lucas Foye throwing effectively to tight end Izeyah Wright and Keegan Peterson who was a one-man gang against Casa Grande last week, catching six passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns and returning a kickoff 90 yards to set up a score.

“We have to be disciplined,” noted Herzog. “We need to cut down on our penalties and, overall, be disciplined.”

Herzog said St. Vincent was “A little beat-up” after a very physical game against Oakland Tech, but should have all its players ready for Saturday afternoon.”

“This is an important game for us,” he said. “We are going to find out how tough we really are.”