VVAL meet next for strong Petaluma track team

Petaluma High School continued to dominate Vine Valley Athletic League track competition last week, sweeping by both Casa Grande and Vintage in a double dual meet held on the Petaluma track.

The Petaluma boys scored 100 against both opponents, defeating Casa Grande 100-35 and Vintage 100-32. The Trojan girls beat Casa 80-51 and Vintage 80-32

Petaluma will be back on its home track on April 27 and April 29 when it hosts the Vine Valley Athletic League championship meet.

In the double dual meet, Petaluma’s Silas Pologeorgis continued to rule on both the track and in the field. The junior won both the 100 and 200-meter dashes, was a member of Petaluma’s 4x100-meter relay team and also took first in the shot.

There were a multitude of other outstanding Trojan performances and many personal records.

Ryan Vollmer won both the triple jump and high jump and was a member of the winning 4x400 relay team. Ryder Wilson was a member of both winning relay teams and was second in the 400. Raymond Somoff won the 800 and was third in the 1600. He was also a member of the 4x400 relay.

Drake Newell dominated the distance runs, finishing first in both the 1600 and 3200.

William Gilmore won the 110 high hurdles, was second in the 300 intermediates and was second to teammate Max Pedrotti-Jacobs in the pole vault.

Petaluma’s girls were led by Reilly Kreutz who won the 800 and 1600. Completing Petaluma’s dominance of the distance events, Siena Deadman won the 3200.

Kelsey Dooloey won the shot and was third in the discus.

Luca Palmini won the long jump and was second in the triple jump.

Thayne Baum Rust won the intermediate hurdles for the Casa Grande boys and was second in the 110 highs.

Madita Scheubmayr and Isabelle Thors ran one-two in both sprints for Casa Grande, with Scheubmayr first in the 100 and Thors first in the 200. Scheubmayr won the high jump with Thors second.

Carly Guerroro won the 400 and the long jump for the Gauchos and Abigail Busch took the 300-meter hurdles.