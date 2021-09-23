Subscribe

VVAL Outlook: Can Gauchos dethrone league king Vintage?

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 23, 2021, 4:01PM

Vine Valley Athletic League teams have had more than a year to prepare for Friday night when they kick off the 2021 league season that will, by calendar calculations, be the second football season this year. At the start, it will be the usual suspects at the top of the prediction lists. That doesn’t mean there won’t be some surprises in what might be the most balanced football league since the formation of the VVAL in 2018.

Vintage, the only football champion the VVAL has ever known, is, as usual, big, fast, and loaded, but there are indications that the Crushers might not be quite as strong as in past seasons and there are six candidates vying for a chance to dethrone the kings.

Petaluma and Casa Grande have both been impressive in pre-league games, with the Trojans unbeaten in four contests, while the Gauchos are 2-1, losing only to Marin County powerhouse Marin Catholic. Justin-Siena is working on a two-game win streak and American Canyon is always strong, especially on its home field. Is this the season Napa finally translates size and talent into success? Sonoma Valley is a threat in every game with its clock-shortening offense.

Some question will get answered right away. Friday night. Vintage plays at Casa Grande, Petaluma is at Justin-Siena, American Canyon is at Sonoma and Napa fills in its league bye week with a home game at Memorial Stadium against Nevada Union from Grass Valley.

PETALUMA (4-0)

Petaluma goes into its VVAL opener at Justin-Siena coming off what coach Rick Krist called “Our best overall game of the season,” a 33-7 victory over Maria Carrillo. The win was the fourth straight to start the season for the Trojans, who also beat Terra Linda 49-19, Santa Rosa 27-20 and Piner 54-7.

The Trojans are the only VVAL team to go through the pre-league season unbeaten.

The Trojans, as usual have been a dominant, time-consuming running team, averaging 263 rushing yards in its four games. Junior quarterback Henry Ellis leads the charge with 284 yards and eight touchdowns. Fullback Lucas Vanderlind has rushed for 212 yards and speedster Silas Pologeorgis has racked up 184.

But, Petaluma has also shown an ability to throw the football. Ellis has completed 22 of 34 passes for 410 yards and eight touchdowns.

As good as the Petaluma offense has been, the defense has played equally well. Senior Neil Crudo, Doran Shaw and Pologeorgis have all been standouts.

Krist called interceptions made by Shaw and Asher Levy in the win over Maria Carrillo, “Two of the best interceptions I’ve seen on the high school level in a long time.”

The game is especially meaningful for Petaluma, because a win would qualify the Trojans for the North Coast Section playoffs. That doesn’t mean they will be selected for the Division 4 post-season dance, but it does mean they would be qualified.

CASA GRANDE (2-1)

Casa Grande gets its VVAL showdown game over early, hosting the mighty Crushers Friday night. Casa Grande Coach John Antonio said his team is aware of the Vintage reputation, but is not about to back down. “We haven’t been wide-eyed against anyone yet, and we believe we can line up against them.”

The Gauchos will have the added motivation of playing before a large homecoming crowd.

The Gauchos are 2-1 on the season with their wins coming over Maria Carrillo 49-35 and Santa Rosa 42-7, while its loss was to Marin Catholic, the No. 5 ranked team in the North Coast Section. Final score was 28-7, but two of the Wildcat touchdowns came on kick returns.

There is no secret that Casa Grande is a passing team. Quarterback Jacob Porteous has already passed for 1,095 yards in just three games. Of course, 647 of those came in the first game against Maria Carrillo. He has all sorts of outstanding receivers in Shane Runyeon, Caden Cramer and Marcus Scott.

In their last two games, the Gauchos have taken advantage of their big offensive line to begin adding a running game to their weapons inventory. Ryder Jacobson rushed for 59 yards as Casa totaled 92 on the ground against Santa Rosa last week.

Almost over looked in the avalanche of offensive numbers is a strong Casa Grande defense anchored by 280-pound down lineman Kodi Cornelius assisted by an active crew of linebackers headed by Antonio Bernardini and Joe Ellis.

JUSTIN SIENA (2-2)

Krist said he expects Justin-Siena to be more of a balanced team this season after relying heavily on graduated quarterback Hudson Beers for the last two seasons. The Braves main offensive objective is to get the ball into the hands of senior Caden Parlett who was the team’s leading rusher last season and is also one of the top receivers in the North Coast Section. He was a Cal-Hi Sports All-Redwppd Empire pre-season pick.

The Braves gave notice of their new-found balance when both Parlett and Emrys Davies ran for more than 100 yards in a 25-0 win over Bear River last week. That win over the team from the Grass Valley was the second in succession for the Braves who the week before shutout Saint Mary’s from Albany 34-0, giving an indication of the strong Justin-Siena defense.

The Braves opened the season with a tough 27-20 loss to Fortuna before losing to a strong Archbishop Riordan team from San Francisco 36-16.

In the last full football season in 2019, Justin-Siena was a solid 8-4 and finished with a 3-3 record in league play. In the abbreviated 2020 season, the Braves finished 3-3.

AMERICAN CANYON (2-2)

A new pack of Wolves has American Canyon looking like serious title contenders as they open league play with a 2-2 record against very tough competition.

The Wolves are led by new quarterback junior Kaleb Anderson who takes over for do-everything Vance Eschenburg. He is expected to lead another explosive American Canyon offense.

Running back Kapono Liu set a school record with 369 yards in 51 carries earlier this season in leading the Wolves to a 33-14 win over Berkeley.

American Canyon’s other victory came last week when they defeated Livermore 27-21. One of their losses was to Rodriguez 15-13 in the season opener. The other was a 31-6 blowout to a very strong Burlingame team.

In 2019 the Wolves were 8-3 and finished second to Vintage in the VVAL. Playing against all league teams in the spring, they were 3-3 defeating Sonoma 42-8, Napa 13-9 and Justin-Siena 50-42, but losing to Vintage 55-0 and Casa Grande 49-46.

VINTAGE (1-2)

Vintage, despite its two losses, is still ranked among the top 10 Division I teams in the North Coast Section.

The Crushers two have been to El Cerrito 26-6 and to Cardinal Newman, ranked No. 8 among all schools in the North Coast Section, 36-29 in a thriller. Last week, Vintage got its destructive offense rolling in a 57-6 victory over Oakland.

The Crushers are, once again, big, strong and bruising. Casa Grande will be faced with stopping a running attack that features Tytan Bradley, Diego Davis and Mosaati Schaumkel. Each has already rushed for more than 100 yards this season.

Contrasted to Casa Grande’s 1,095 passing yards by quarterback Jacob Porteous (64 competions in 112 attempts) Vintage quarterbacks Bradley and Justin Ray have passed for just 102 yards in three games (7 completions in 20 attempts).

Vintage was 10-2 in its dominating 2019 season and followed that up with a 6-0 shortened spring season, beating Casa Grande 53-6 and Petaluma 57-0 in the process.

NAPA (0-3)

Napa’s Grizzlies continue to me a mystery. The Grizzlies have only 31 players on their varsity roster. This from a school of more than 1,800 students.

So far, the Grizzlies have scored just 24 total points in losses to Wood 34-14, Rodriguez 28-3 and Windsor 52-7.

But there are signs that things are changing. After going 1-8 in 2018, Napa jumped to 7-4 in 2019 and tied American Canyon for second in the VVAL at 4-2. The Grizzlies followed up with a 2-3 spring record that included victories over league foes Justin-Siena 27-14 and Casa Grande 40-14.

Hopes this season are built around junior quarterback Anthony Tubridy, already in his third varsity season, college prospect senior tight end Christoph Hortibn and a swarming defense.

SONOMA VALLEY (0-3)

Sonoma Valley’s Dragons have a new stadium and a mostly new team..

While the Dragons have yet to win a game, they have shown a determined attitude that has kept it in all three of its pre-league contests, losses to Miramonte 26-12, Terra Linda 32-29 and St. Vincent 42-0.

Even in last week’s loss to St. Vincent, it was a 14-0 game at halftime and one of the St. Vincent touchdowns had come on a fumble-recovery return.

Don’t expect aerial fireworks from the Dragons, who pack everyone in tight and run a pitch, reverse, drive and other tactics to drive down field and take time off the clock.

Quarterback Trent Ohrman passed just five times last Week against St. Vincent, completing only one.

On the ground, the Dragons rushed for 163 yards, a respectable total against a very good St. Vincent defense.

Senior Tate Baker was the workhorse for the Dragons against the Mustangs, carrying 24 times for 100 yards, against the Mustangs, about par for the grind-it-out Dragons. Landen Waldrop leads the team on the season with 155 yards in three games, while Justin Borgnis has gained 134.

Sonoma was 1-9 in the full 2019 season and 0-6 in spring, but has the potential to start climbing up the competitive ladder this season.

