VVAL Outlook: Can Gauchos dethrone league king Vintage?

Vine Valley Athletic League teams have had more than a year to prepare for Friday night when they kick off the 2021 league season that will, by calendar calculations, be the second football season this year. At the start, it will be the usual suspects at the top of the prediction lists. That doesn’t mean there won’t be some surprises in what might be the most balanced football league since the formation of the VVAL in 2018.

Vintage, the only football champion the VVAL has ever known, is, as usual, big, fast, and loaded, but there are indications that the Crushers might not be quite as strong as in past seasons and there are six candidates vying for a chance to dethrone the kings.

Petaluma and Casa Grande have both been impressive in pre-league games, with the Trojans unbeaten in four contests, while the Gauchos are 2-1, losing only to Marin County powerhouse Marin Catholic. Justin-Siena is working on a two-game win streak and American Canyon is always strong, especially on its home field. Is this the season Napa finally translates size and talent into success? Sonoma Valley is a threat in every game with its clock-shortening offense.

Some question will get answered right away. Friday night. Vintage plays at Casa Grande, Petaluma is at Justin-Siena, American Canyon is at Sonoma and Napa fills in its league bye week with a home game at Memorial Stadium against Nevada Union from Grass Valley.

PETALUMA (4-0)

Petaluma goes into its VVAL opener at Justin-Siena coming off what coach Rick Krist called “Our best overall game of the season,” a 33-7 victory over Maria Carrillo. The win was the fourth straight to start the season for the Trojans, who also beat Terra Linda 49-19, Santa Rosa 27-20 and Piner 54-7.

The Trojans are the only VVAL team to go through the pre-league season unbeaten.

The Trojans, as usual have been a dominant, time-consuming running team, averaging 263 rushing yards in its four games. Junior quarterback Henry Ellis leads the charge with 284 yards and eight touchdowns. Fullback Lucas Vanderlind has rushed for 212 yards and speedster Silas Pologeorgis has racked up 184.

But, Petaluma has also shown an ability to throw the football. Ellis has completed 22 of 34 passes for 410 yards and eight touchdowns.

As good as the Petaluma offense has been, the defense has played equally well. Senior Neil Crudo, Doran Shaw and Pologeorgis have all been standouts.

Krist called interceptions made by Shaw and Asher Levy in the win over Maria Carrillo, “Two of the best interceptions I’ve seen on the high school level in a long time.”

The game is especially meaningful for Petaluma, because a win would qualify the Trojans for the North Coast Section playoffs. That doesn’t mean they will be selected for the Division 4 post-season dance, but it does mean they would be qualified.

CASA GRANDE (2-1)

Casa Grande gets its VVAL showdown game over early, hosting the mighty Crushers Friday night. Casa Grande Coach John Antonio said his team is aware of the Vintage reputation, but is not about to back down. “We haven’t been wide-eyed against anyone yet, and we believe we can line up against them.”

The Gauchos will have the added motivation of playing before a large homecoming crowd.

The Gauchos are 2-1 on the season with their wins coming over Maria Carrillo 49-35 and Santa Rosa 42-7, while its loss was to Marin Catholic, the No. 5 ranked team in the North Coast Section. Final score was 28-7, but two of the Wildcat touchdowns came on kick returns.

There is no secret that Casa Grande is a passing team. Quarterback Jacob Porteous has already passed for 1,095 yards in just three games. Of course, 647 of those came in the first game against Maria Carrillo. He has all sorts of outstanding receivers in Shane Runyeon, Caden Cramer and Marcus Scott.

In their last two games, the Gauchos have taken advantage of their big offensive line to begin adding a running game to their weapons inventory. Ryder Jacobson rushed for 59 yards as Casa totaled 92 on the ground against Santa Rosa last week.

Almost over looked in the avalanche of offensive numbers is a strong Casa Grande defense anchored by 280-pound down lineman Kodi Cornelius assisted by an active crew of linebackers headed by Antonio Bernardini and Joe Ellis.

JUSTIN SIENA (2-2)

Krist said he expects Justin-Siena to be more of a balanced team this season after relying heavily on graduated quarterback Hudson Beers for the last two seasons. The Braves main offensive objective is to get the ball into the hands of senior Caden Parlett who was the team’s leading rusher last season and is also one of the top receivers in the North Coast Section. He was a Cal-Hi Sports All-Redwppd Empire pre-season pick.