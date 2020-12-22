Ways to stay fit win in a COVID winter

Like a lot of people right now, when I’m not busy avoiding contact with strangers, negotiating changing safety protocols, I spend some time worrying about losing my fitness, or worse, the last shreds of motivation to even attempt fitness.

When my usual group rowing turned into distanced, masked and solo rowing, and then the dredge operation closed the river to recreation, I looked elsewhere: to the pools, to the parks, to the Internet. What I found were local fitness options and ingenious solutions that gave new hope--not just for fitness despite COVID, but success because of it.

Carlos Payte, owner of Workouts Without Walls (w3fitness.com/) has been in “outdoor fitness solutions” for over 12 years, so the concept of the local park or field as gym--something many of us have had to learn since March--is where he starts.

Carlos Pate, owner of Workouts Without Walls, has been offering outdoor workout solutions for more than 12 years. (Maggie Hohle photo)

In COVID, Payte discovered a silver lining that was part digital (Zoom, YouTube, live heart rate tracking, allowing for online coaching in the early days) and part humanity (“our clients have been extremely loyal to our program”.)

When limited gatherings were allowed again, Payte just asked participants to spread out more, leaving 8-10 feet between them, and added temperature checks and hand sanitizer to the pre-workout protocol. The winter weather and new pre-holiday restrictions are challenges, but Payte is sure he’ll be able to keep providing that inspiration and vital variety his clients expect.

For anyone out there who feels a little lost and alone in December, January and the worst month, February, Payte has this advice: 1) Get outside as much as possible; it really is the safest way to exercise during the pandemic. 2) Vary your workout and work out with friends; you’re less likely to flake on your workouts. 4) Set a goal that’s specific, not “get in shape”, but maybe, “exercise three times a week for at least 45 minutes”.

Chelsea Silva has been lifeguarding since she was 15, starting at a small pool in Yosemite, where she grew up, moving on to Rohnert Park, and finally, after graduating from SSU, the Petaluma Swim Center (petalumaswimcenter.com). Until COVID, summers were filled with long, high-energy days with more than 300 people, including day campers. But the rest of the seasons were relatively calm, with lap swims from 5:30 a.m. to about 11, serving 25-40 individuals throughout the day. Swim teams came in the afternoons.

COVID changed everything. Since June, with the pool open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., and each two-week sign up period offering 3,000-4,000 slots, the pool has served 48,000 people, and Silva has had her hands full, with a solid rotation of lifeguards and safety protocols that include temperature checks for every single swimmer.

Things have changed, but the Petaluma Swim Center still provides an outlet for dedicated winter swimmers. (Maggie Hohle photo)

To manage this many lap swimmers and three swim teams, Silva has had to test, trouble-shoot and tweak digital signup systems until she found a setup that works. Flexibility and ingenuity have been her watchwords. “I don’t think any of these systems are made for the scale we’re using them on,” she says.

Through trials and errors that included a day when she put everyone’s number in her phone and texted them, but neglected to block her number, leading to dozens of texts from unknown numbers, Silva finally cobbled together a winning combination of Signup Genius (commonly used for pot-lucks) and Remind (designed for schools).

Remind, which sends a quick alert by the app or email, became crucial when the fires meant immediate shutdowns. “I have 800 people on Remind, in five different lap swimmer ‘classes’. A lot of them joined in August, when I didn’t want people showing up to a closed gate when they drive from all over: Sonoma, Napa, even San Francisco, where most pools are indoors,” she says.

“Making the pool available to all of these people has been hard work,.and “we’re still evolving.” But she knows it’s worth it. “People tell me all the time, we’re saving their sanity, letting them get outside, get their workout in. Everyone’s so grateful, so appreciative.”

Lacey Shelton, founder of Petaluma Park Yoga (petalumaparkyoga.com). came to town as a veteran of the yoga industry who ran her own company training pro athletes with yoga; traveled as a SUP yoga instructor with Wanderlust Festivals; and most recently worked with Corepower Yoga for a decade as NW regional director of operations, opening and managing over 34 yoga studios, including eight in San Francisco. She says “Starting a business right when COVID hit has been one of the biggest learning challenges I’ve encountered as a professional.”

In 2017, lunching at Ray’s Deli during a day trip from the city, Shelton and her husband fell in love with Petaluma, and when COVID hit, shutting down her whirlwind work travel schedule, the city’s parks called to her. “I saw a need for the community to come together to do yoga in our gorgeous parks, and have enjoyed the past five months of smiling faces, moving bodies and that moment of escape on our yoga mats.”

Perhaps some innate flexibility gained through her yoga practice informs Shelton; with winter just around the corner, she found a 6,800-square-foot barn five minutes from her customary Wickersham Park location and transformed it into a safety-compliant open-air yoga studio. “Running a business during COVID and adapting for winter takes intuition, creativity and a whole lot of trial and error,” Shelton admits, “but we’re all trying our best with our community in mind. We love this town of Petaluma and want to see every business thrive.”