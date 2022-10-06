Week 7: League games for Casa and St. Vincent

Petaluma takes a needed breather, St. Vincent begins its pennant chase and Casa Grande tries to get back in the race in high school football this week.

Petaluma, coming off what might have been its biggest Vine Valley Athletic League win ever, draws a needed bye, watching the VVAL title race unfold while resting and healing. Casa Grande, smarting from a non-league loss to Ukiah, still has hopes in the VVAL as it hosts Sonoma Valley’s Dragons. St. Vincent comes off its own bye week with its first North Bay League Redwood game at Piner. Both the Casa and St. Vincent games kick off at 7 p.m.

ST. VINCENT

A glittering 5-0 record against strong opposition will not help St. Vincent’s Mustangs as they start North Bay League Redwood play Friday night. Piner’s Prospectors will provide the opposition in a night game in Santa Rosa.

Piner hosts the contest with a 2-3 record, but Friday night they have the same number of league wins as the Mustangs.

Piner has shown an ability to score, averaging 18 points per game, a number dragged down by a shutout delivered by Willits (29-0) and a whipping administered by powerhouse Eureka (37-7).

St. Vincent will go into the game refreshed after using the bye week to heal from five seeks of tough competition.

“It was a well-deserved and well-needed rest period,” said St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog. He said the Mustangs are expecting a good game from the Prospectors who were 2-6 last season.

“They are much improved,” said Herzog. “We expect them to attack us through the air. They throw 50 percent of the time, and they have a good quarterback.”

Piner’s junior quarterback, Matthew Erickson, has connected on 95 of 155 passes for 955 yards and 13 touchdowns.

CASA GRANDE

Despite being upset by an under-rated Ukiah team last week, Casa Grande’s Gauchos remain hopeful of defending their share of the Vine Valley Athletic League title as they celebrate homecoming against Sonoma Valley’s Dragons.

Sonoma invades with a slightly better record then their hosts, coming to town with a 3-3 mark, while the Gauchos defend with a 2-3 record.

The records do not reflect the whole story. Two of Casa Grande’s losses have come to powers Marin Catholic 45-0 and Vintage 41-19. The third was last week to one of the best Ukiah teams in recent years. Wins have been over Maria Carrillo 28-21 and Montgomery 44-35.

Sonoma Valley won three of four pre-league games, but found opposition more intimidating against VVAL teams, losing to American Canyon 57-7 and Justin-Siena 41-7.

Despite its overall mark and league loss to Vintage, the Gauchos remain hopeful in the chase for another VVAL pennant, remembering that they also lost a league game last season (to Vintage) and still shared the title.

“We don’t feel like we are out of the league race whatsoever,” said Casa Grande coach John Antonio. “What we want to do is play the team we’re playing each week.”

This week, it’s Sonoma, and the Casa coach said his team had better be prepared. “They are better than they were last year,” Antonio said. “They have a good quarterback who can run and throw and we have to be ready.”

The Dragon quarterback, Trent Ohman, has already passed for more than 1,000 yards this season, completing 90 of 159 passes for 1,090 yards and 8 touchdowns. He is also the team’s second leading rusher with 98 ground yards and 4 running touchdowns.

PETALUMA

While Sonoma Valley and Casa Grande duke it out, Petaluma coach Rick Krist will get a look at both teams who are still on the Trojan schedule.

Petaluma has a bye this week and Krist said it couldn’t have happened at a better time. In addition to giving injured quarterback Henry Ellis (shoulder) and wide receiver Dawson Shaw (ankle) time to possibly get back into the lineup, it will give several other players an opportunity to heal from various hurts.

“We have a number of bumps and bruises. The Vintage game was very physical. We just need a chance to get a rest,” said Krist.

After a light week of practice this week, Krist said the Trojans will be back at hard work next week in preparation for Sonoma on Oct. 14.

“The players learned from the Vintage game (a 28-26 win in a 5-1 season) how important it is to prepare for a game. They put the time in and it paid off. They knew what the other team was going to do before they ran a play.”