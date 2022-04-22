Wet field postpones Casa vs. Petaluma baseball game

This afternoon’s scheduled baseball game between Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools has been postponed until Saturday. First pitch on the Casa Grande diamond will be at 3 p.m.

Casa Grande coach Pete Sikora said the recent rains have made the Gaucho diamond.

In addition to playing for pride, the teams will be playing for a high position in the Vine Valley Athletic League standings and a seed in the North Coast Section playoffs

Petaluma leads the VVAL with a 7-0 record (11-5 overall) while Casa Grande is second at 5-3 (14-5 overall).

Beyond league, there is the North Coast Section playoffs. Both local schools are in a good position to make the playoffs. Petaluma is ranked No. 5 among North Coast Section Division II schools. Casa Grande is ranked sixth. Come seeding time and today’s game could go a long way in determining if or which team gets a home berth in the opening round. A league champion gets an automatic first-round home game unless it is paired with another league champion with a better record.

Saturday’s game will be the second of season between the two rivals. Petaluma won the first meeting on the Petaluma diamond 2-1 in a great pitching duel between Petaluma’s Aaron Davainis and Casa Grande’s Nick Tobin.

Davains pitched the entire seven-inning distance giving up one run and just two hits. He walked three and struck out nine. Tobin was almost as effective, pitching five innings and yielding just four hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

First pitch is at 4 p.m.

GIRLS ON TUESDAY

The girls rivalry showdown happens Tuesday at Petaluma. It, too, has league and playoff implications.

Vintage (6-0) is in first place, followed by Ameerican Canyon at 7-1, Petaluma at 3-2 and Casa Grande at 3-4.

Both teams are on the bubble for the NCS playoffs. Petaluma is ranked No. 8 among NCS Division II schools, while Casa Grande is No. 11.

Petaluma handily won the first meeting 9-5 against a Casa Grande team that suffered from a tenuous outfield missing key elements.

First pitch is 4 p.m.