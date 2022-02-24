What’s Ahead: A look at what is coming up in high school sports

High school teams get serious about spring sports this week with a daily diet of hitting, running, catching and throwing. There is an event for every day (Sundays expected). Here are some daily highlights.

Thursday, Feb. 24: Petaluma’s softball team, expected to again be in the hunt for the Vine Valley Athletic League championship, travels to Windsor to face a Jaguar team that is expected to be greatly improved over the 10-10 team of last season. Petaluma finished last season’s COVID-altered schedule with a 12-5 record.

Saturday: Feb. 26: One of the most intriguing baseball matchups of the early season has Casa Grande playing at Redwood in a morning (11 a.m.) game. Casa Grande was 15-3 last season and went 11-0 against Vine Valley Athletic League teams. Redwood had a 14-6 season and was 8-2 against Marin County Athletic League teams. Redwood has already played two games this season, defeating Rancho Cotate 5-0 and Liberty from Brentwood 4-1.

Monday, Feb. 28: The fledgling St. Vincent lacrosse team gets an early season test when it plays an afternoon (4 p.m.) game at Terra Linda.

Tuesday, March 1: Petaluma renews its long-standing softball rivalry with a home game against Montgomery. The Vikings are trying to bounce back from a down season that saw them slip to 6-12 during the COVID campaign.

Wednesday, March 2: The St. Vincent baseball team, now a member of the Sonoma County League Redwood, renews its rivalry with long-time North Central League II rival Sonoma Academy on the St. Vincent diamond. St. Vincent debuted in the SCL last season with a 5-3 record and was a solid 10-7 overall. Sonoma Academy was 6-3 last spring and lost only one game in the NCL II.

Thursday, March 3: The Casa Grande baseball team continues its super schedule by hosting Serra from San Mateo, one of the best teams in Northern California. The Padres were 24-5 last season and first in the West Catholic League with a 16-2 record.

Friday, March 4: There is a chance to see a good boys lacrosse match when Casa Grande hosts Monte Vista from Danville. The Gauchos were 10-3 last spring and undefeated in 7 VVAL matches. Monte Vista was 7-6 in last spring’s abbreviated season and 4-2 against tough East Bay League competition.

Saturday: March 5: Petaluma continues its ambitious softball schedule, traveling to Livermore to face a team that was 16-3 last season.