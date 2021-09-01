What’s ahead: Casa and Petaluma travel to Santa Rosa

The heavens willing and the Air Quality Index don’t rise, Casa Grande’s Gauchos will finally get a chance to open their football season Friday night when they face Maria Carrillo’s Pumas in Santa Rosa.

Petaluma’s Trojans also travel Friday, playing for the War Club at Ernie Nevers Field at Santa Rosa High School.

St. Vincent’s Mustangs may follow Casa Grande onto the involuntarily canceled list as school officials scramble to fill a void caused by Cloverdale’s cancellation of a scheduled Saturday game at St. Vincent reportedly caused by a COVID issue.

Despite numerous calls, no arrangements for a replacement game had been made at press time. “We’ve been trying a lot of schools, but no one wants to play us,” said St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog.

First games for both

Casa Grande’s game at Maria Carrillo will match two teams that have yet to play a game. Maria Carrillo’s host Pumas had no plans for the opening week, but Casa Grande’s Gauchos were prepared to play Piner until a few hours before kickoff when a Piner school administrator called to cancel the contest, citing bad air quality.

That leaves the Gauchos to face a potentially very good Maria Carrillo team on its home field for their opener. Casa Grande coach John Antonio knows his team faces a test, but is happy to finally start the season. We know Maria Carrillo is a good well-coached team, but really our kids just want to compete. They don’t care who their opponent is.”

Antonio expects a tough test for the Casa Grande defense. “They are a very fast team. and they can throw the football,” he said.

That Gaucho defense will get a big boost by the return of senior linebacker Ryan Kasper. He led Casa in tackles in 2019 as a sophomore, but was injured in a club football game prior to the start of the abbreviated spring season and unable to play. He was also scheduled to miss the Piner game.

An outstanding two-way player, he could also bolster the Casa Grande running backs corps.

Neither team is coming off particularly impressive full seasons, but both have been building toward what they anticipate being big seasons this year. Maria Carrillo was 4-6 in the last full season in 2019, but followed off by winning three games without a loss in the pandemic shortened spring season earlier this year.

Casa Grande went 4-6 in 2019 and was 2-4 in the spring.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Battle for the war club

The Petaluma visit to Santa Rosa renews one of the oldest football rivalries in the Redwood Empire. In recent years it has been a tussle for the ceremonial war club, symbolic of victory between the two long-time rivals.

The match traditionally features smash-mouth football with both teams running right at each other. and this year figures to follow tradition.

“They will run the football,” observed Petaluma coach Rick Krist. “They can pass, but they like to run the football.”

Both teams are coming off impressive opening games, with Petaluma smothering Terra Linda from the Marin County Athletic League 49-19, while Santa Rosa showed all kinds of offensive muscle in a tough 35-34 loss to West County in the first football game ever for the Analy-El Molino combined school.

Petaluma will have to contend with Santa Rosa senior running back Carlos Pardo who gained 167 yards on a workhorse 27 carries last week.

Petaluma’s new quarterback, Henry Ellis, passed for three touchdowns and ran for another in leading the win over Terra Linda.

Krist was pleased with the Trojans’ effort against the Marin County team, but noted his young team made many mistakes.

“We played with a lot of fire. Our energy was really good,” he said. “We made a lot of mistakes, but they were minor mistakes and easy to correct.”

Varsity kickoff is at 7 p.m. There will be no JV game.