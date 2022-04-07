What’s Ahead

As the Argus-Courier moves to a Friday publication, we offer a new feature – a look at weekend events and the upcoming week. We will highlight one “must-see” event each day through the upcoming week. With schools coming off spring break, next week’s schedule is a little light, but there are still many events to offer an exciting week of high school sports.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8: The weekend begins with a major baseball clash as Petaluma hosts Justin-Siena in a Vine Valley Athletic League showdown. Justin-Siena’s Braves are in the midst of a spectacular season with an 11-2 record. However, both losses have come against league opponents, leaving the Napa team with a 1-2 record in games that count and badly in need of a league win against the Trojans. Petaluma is 5-5, but three of the five wins have come in league play where the Trojans are undefeated.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9: The only choice for the weekend is another Petaluma baseball game and it should be another good one with Vacaville’s Bulldogs stepping onto the Trojan diamond. Vacaville is better than the 8-7 mark it brings to town. The Bulldogs started the season with six straight wins.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12: For a change of pace, try a golf match with Casa Grande taking on Petaluma in the links version of a rivalry match. Petaluma is off to a red-hot start. As of last week, the Trojans were undefeated.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13: This is a chance to see a very good Petaluma track team as the Trojans host Vintage and Casa Grande in a double dual meet in the final competition before the VVAL championship meet on April 27 and April 29. Petaluma and Casa Grande will host the league meet.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14: Petaluma’s drive for the Vine Valley Athletic League softball championship faces a major obstacle as Vintage’s Crushers come to town. Starting this week, Vintage was 8-1 on the season and 2-0 in league play. Petaluma began the week with a 6-2 record and was 2-0 in VVAL play.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15: The work week comes to an end with a big lacrosse challenge for Petaluma’s young Trojan boys team as they host title contending Vintage. The Crushers visit with a 7-1 overall record.