The baseball hotbed that is Sonoma County has seen quite a few of its own break into the big leagues over the last several years.

Big names like Spencer Torkelson and Andrew Vaughn often come to mind first but are far from the only locals in professional baseball.

As Major League Baseball spring training enters its final weeks and opening day for the 2024 season approaches, here’s a closer look at where local alumni are now.

Players

Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers/Casa Grande High School: The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft is coming off the best season of his young career. After an up-and-down rookie season, Torkelson led Detroit with 31 home runs and 94 RBIs in 159 games in 2023 as the team’s everyday first baseman.

Andrew Vaughn, Chicago White Sox/Maria Carrillo High School: The No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft has been a mainstay in Chicago’s lineup since reaching the big leagues in 2021. Vaughn was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for Chicago, batting .258 with career highs with 21 home runs and 80 RBIs in 152 games.

Scott Alexander, Oakland A’s/Cardinal Newman High School: Alexander, a sixth-round pick in 2010 out of Sonoma State, signed a one-year deal with Oakland in February after spending the 2023 season with the Giants across the bay. In 55 games, the third-most of his nine-year career, Alexander went 7-3 overall with a 4.66 earned run average. His 48 innings pitched were the most he’s totaled since 2018.

Jason Alexander, Boston Red Sox/Cardinal Newman High School/SRJC: Scott’s younger brother went undrafted but made his MLB debut at the age of 29 in 2022 and signed a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox in February. He logged 71⅔ innings in 2022 in 11 starts and seven relief appearances. He spent most of the 2023 season rehabbing from a shoulder injury and appeared in 19 Triple-A games for Milwaukee.

Justin Bruihl, Cincinnati Reds/Casa Grande High School/SRJC: Signed as an undrafted free agent by Los Angeles in 2017, Bruihl has had a roller coaster pro career since making his MLB debut in 2021. He made the postseason roster for the 106-win Dodgers that season and appeared in 72 games over his first three years in the big leagues. In 2023 he was traded to the Colorado Rockies and finished the year in Triple-A. He signed a minor league contract with Cincinnati in January.

Jake Scheiner, Hiroshima Carp/Maria Carrillo High School/SRJC: Scheiner was one of the top hitters in all of Triple-A baseball last year, hitting 30 home runs with 105 RBIs while sporting a .252 batting average. The fourth-round pick in the 2017 MLB draft has had success at every level of the minors since turning pro but has yet to make his MLB debut. The 27-year-old infielder will be playing in Japan this year. He signed with the Hiroshima Tokyo Carp of Nippon Professional Baseball in November.

Anthony Bender, Miami Marlins/Casa Grande High School/SRJC: Bender, who was selected in the 20th round of the 2016 MLB draft by Kansas City, missed all of the 2023 season recovering from Tommy John surgery but made his first appearance back on the mound for the Marlins during spring training a few weeks ago. The 29-year-old relief pitcher had become a consistent arm in Miami’s bullpen after making his MLB debut in 2021 before getting hurt in the 2022 season.

Clayton Andrews, New York Yankees/Maria Carrillo High School/SRJC: Andrews, a 17th-round pick by Milwaukee in 2018, made his MLB debut last season after spending the last five years in the minors. The left-handed reliever struggled a bit in four appearances out of the bullpen for the Brewers and finished the year in Triple-A, where he went 6-0 with five save and a 2.53 ERA. He was traded to New York in February.

Garrett Hill, Detroit Tigers/Analy High School/SRJC: Hill, a right-handed pitcher selected in the 26th round of the 2018 MLB draft, made his MLB debut in 2022 with Detroit and stuck around for 17 games to close out the year, going 3-3 with a 4.03 ERA in 60⅓ innings pitched. He started 2023 in the minors and dealt with some injuries but re-signed with Detroit in November. He was reassigned to minor league camp by the Tigers on Friday.

Devin Kirby, Minnesota Twins/Ukiah High School/SRJC: A local feel-good story, Kirby, a right-handed pitcher, went undrafted but signed a minor league contract with Minnesota in July 2023 thanks in large part to his knuckleball. He made appearances for the Minnesota rookie ball team, striking out 17 in 11⅔ inning with a 3.09 ERA.

Jared Sundstrom, Seattle Mariners/Point Arena High School/SRJC: A 10th-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft, the power-hitting outfielder appeared in 22 minor league games last season, batting .240 with three home runs and 15 RBIs across the Low-A and Rookie Ball levels. Sundstrom was invited to the Mariners minor league minicamp in February.