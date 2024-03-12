Where are they now? Catching up with Sonoma County locals playing in Major League Baseball

The baseball hotbed that is Sonoma County has seen quite a few of its own break into the big leagues over the last several years.|
GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 12, 2024, 2:17PM
Updated 20 minutes ago

The baseball hotbed that is Sonoma County has seen quite a few of its own break into the big leagues over the last several years.

Big names like Spencer Torkelson and Andrew Vaughn often come to mind first but are far from the only locals in professional baseball.

As Major League Baseball spring training enters its final weeks and opening day for the 2024 season approaches, here’s a closer look at where local alumni are now.

Players

Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers/Casa Grande High School: The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft is coming off the best season of his young career. After an up-and-down rookie season, Torkelson led Detroit with 31 home runs and 94 RBIs in 159 games in 2023 as the team’s everyday first baseman.

Andrew Vaughn, Chicago White Sox/Maria Carrillo High School: The No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft has been a mainstay in Chicago’s lineup since reaching the big leagues in 2021. Vaughn was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for Chicago, batting .258 with career highs with 21 home runs and 80 RBIs in 152 games.

Scott Alexander, Oakland A’s/Cardinal Newman High School: Alexander, a sixth-round pick in 2010 out of Sonoma State, signed a one-year deal with Oakland in February after spending the 2023 season with the Giants across the bay. In 55 games, the third-most of his nine-year career, Alexander went 7-3 overall with a 4.66 earned run average. His 48 innings pitched were the most he’s totaled since 2018.

Jason Alexander, Boston Red Sox/Cardinal Newman High School/SRJC: Scott’s younger brother went undrafted but made his MLB debut at the age of 29 in 2022 and signed a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox in February. He logged 71⅔ innings in 2022 in 11 starts and seven relief appearances. He spent most of the 2023 season rehabbing from a shoulder injury and appeared in 19 Triple-A games for Milwaukee.

Justin Bruihl, Cincinnati Reds/Casa Grande High School/SRJC: Signed as an undrafted free agent by Los Angeles in 2017, Bruihl has had a roller coaster pro career since making his MLB debut in 2021. He made the postseason roster for the 106-win Dodgers that season and appeared in 72 games over his first three years in the big leagues. In 2023 he was traded to the Colorado Rockies and finished the year in Triple-A. He signed a minor league contract with Cincinnati in January.

Jake Scheiner, Hiroshima Carp/Maria Carrillo High School/SRJC: Scheiner was one of the top hitters in all of Triple-A baseball last year, hitting 30 home runs with 105 RBIs while sporting a .252 batting average. The fourth-round pick in the 2017 MLB draft has had success at every level of the minors since turning pro but has yet to make his MLB debut. The 27-year-old infielder will be playing in Japan this year. He signed with the Hiroshima Tokyo Carp of Nippon Professional Baseball in November.

Anthony Bender, Miami Marlins/Casa Grande High School/SRJC: Bender, who was selected in the 20th round of the 2016 MLB draft by Kansas City, missed all of the 2023 season recovering from Tommy John surgery but made his first appearance back on the mound for the Marlins during spring training a few weeks ago. The 29-year-old relief pitcher had become a consistent arm in Miami’s bullpen after making his MLB debut in 2021 before getting hurt in the 2022 season.

Clayton Andrews, New York Yankees/Maria Carrillo High School/SRJC: Andrews, a 17th-round pick by Milwaukee in 2018, made his MLB debut last season after spending the last five years in the minors. The left-handed reliever struggled a bit in four appearances out of the bullpen for the Brewers and finished the year in Triple-A, where he went 6-0 with five save and a 2.53 ERA. He was traded to New York in February.

Garrett Hill, Detroit Tigers/Analy High School/SRJC: Hill, a right-handed pitcher selected in the 26th round of the 2018 MLB draft, made his MLB debut in 2022 with Detroit and stuck around for 17 games to close out the year, going 3-3 with a 4.03 ERA in 60⅓ innings pitched. He started 2023 in the minors and dealt with some injuries but re-signed with Detroit in November. He was reassigned to minor league camp by the Tigers on Friday.

Devin Kirby, Minnesota Twins/Ukiah High School/SRJC: A local feel-good story, Kirby, a right-handed pitcher, went undrafted but signed a minor league contract with Minnesota in July 2023 thanks in large part to his knuckleball. He made appearances for the Minnesota rookie ball team, striking out 17 in 11⅔ inning with a 3.09 ERA.

Jared Sundstrom, Seattle Mariners/Point Arena High School/SRJC: A 10th-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft, the power-hitting outfielder appeared in 22 minor league games last season, batting .240 with three home runs and 15 RBIs across the Low-A and Rookie Ball levels. Sundstrom was invited to the Mariners minor league minicamp in February.

Austin Ehrlicher, Boston Red Sox/Maria Carrillo High School/SRJC: Drafted by Boston in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB draft, the right-handed pitcher who doubled as a basketball star at SRJC officially signed with the organization last June and spent the 2023 season rehabbing an elbow injury. He has yet to play in the minors.

Joe Lampe, Cleveland Guardians/Casa Grande High School/SRJC: A third-round pick by Cleveland in the 2022 MLB draft, the infielder from Petaluma spent 2023 with the organization’s High-A affiliate, where he batted .235 with five home runs and 50 RBIs in 111 games. He’s appeared in one spring training game so far in 2024.

Sam Brown, Los Angeles Angels/Petaluma High School: The former Washington State standout was selected in the 12th round of last year’s MLB draft but didn’t appear in a game in the minors in 2023. He’s now getting playing time for the Angels in spring training (3-for-5, RBI) and got a walk-off hit in their 8-7 win Friday.

Coaches

Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles/Montgomery High School/SRJC: The Santa Rosa native was named the 2023 AL Manager of the Year for leading Baltimore its first 100-win season since 1980. Hyde has managed the Orioles since 2019.

Jason Lane, Milwaukee Brewers/El Molino/SRJC: The Santa Rosa native and seven-year MLB veteran is the third base coach for Milwaukee, where’s been on staff since 2015.

Tim Cossins, Baltimore Orioles/Santa Rosa High School/SRJC: Cossins, a longtime friend of Hyde, has been on Baltimore’s staff since 2019. This year he’s serving as field coordinator/catchers coach.

Tony Arnerich, Seattle Mariners/Montgomery High School/SRJC: A former assistant coach at SSU and Cal, Arnerich has been with Seattle since 2014 when he started as a hitting and catching coordinator. He’s been promoted several times since and is currently the hitting coach for the Mariners.

Mike Ramazzotti, Houston Astros/SRJC: A former SRJC player, Ramazzotti was hired by Houston in 2022 to serve as a development coach. Last year, he became the Astros’ minor league infield and base-running coordinator.

Tommy Everidge, Washington Nationals/Sonoma Valley High School: The former SSU standout who was selected in the 10th round of the 2004 MLB draft and made his MLB debut in 2009 made the transition to coach in 2014. He spent the last two seasons as the A’s hitting coach and joined Washington’s organization this past offseason where he’ll serve as their minor league hitting coordinator.

Blake Patrick, Baltimore Orioles/Petaluma High School/SRJC: The Petaluma native is serving as a minor league bullpen catcher for Baltimore. He spent the last two seasons in a similar role with the Houston Astros and previously worked in player development at UCLA.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor