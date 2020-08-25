Whether as a decoy or doing it himself, Bermudez makes Petaluma basketball go

When nothing else worked, Esteban Bermudez did it himself.

The acknowledged on-floor leader of last season’s Petaluma High School basketball team, then-junior Bermudez was often used as a decoy to make new coach Anton Lyon’s inside-centric offense run. Opposition concentration on Bermudez opened up the paint for the Trojan big guys to score inside.

It worked, with Petaluma putting together a 17-10 record, going 8-4 to tie for second in the competitive Vine Valley Athletic League and reaching the North Coast Section playoffs.

But when the going got tough, particularly late in the game, it was the multi-talented Bermudez who stepped up.

“Nobody on our team trumps Esteban,” said Lyons. “He is a great leader.”

Petaluma was leading the VVAL when Bermudez missed four games with an illness. The Trojans lost three of their last five games and settled for a second-place tie. “Losing Esteban really hurt us,” Lyons observed.

Petaluma All-League leader Esteban Bermudez. (Dwight Sugioka / For the Argus-Courier)

A first-team All-VVAL selection last season, Bermudez returns with high hopes to a team that has all but two graduated seniors back.

“I’m really excited about this season,” he said. “We really want that league title and want to make a deep run in the NCS playoffs. We think we have the best team in the league, and we are eager to get started.”

Under the new pandemic-altered schedule, Bermudez and his teammates will have to wait until March to begin. Meanwhile, players, including Bermudez, are working out on their own using outdoor courts.

“They have a lot of time to get stronger and better,” said. Lyons. “Nobody has any excuse not to get better.”

Bermudez said there was no secret to the Petaluma success last season. “With the new coaching staff, the commitment level rose,” he explained. “We developed a winning DNA.”

A starter as a sophomore, the 5-foot, 7-inch Bermudez was one of the team’s hardest workers during the summer, and came back committed not only to his own game, but to making his teammates better. He completely accepted his role as a playmaker and decoy for the big guys.

“I wanted to do whatever I could to help us win and make my teammates better,” he said.

Bermudez has lived in Petaluma since he was six years old. He played CYO and North Bay Basketball Academy basketball, but said he didn’t really begin to take basketball seriously until he was in the seventh grade. His father and older brother were both baseball players, but Esteban chose a different size-ball.

He said he would definitely like to play at the next level, but for now is taking things as they come.

“I’m taking things as they fall into place,” he said. “I am not going about things I can’t control and only what I can control.”

It is the same philosophy that is helping him handle the frustration of the pandemic. “I’m blessed and thankful me and my family are safe,” he said.

He is also thankful for the support from his family. “My parents do everything for me,” he said. “My dad (Eddie) showed me how to work hard and has been 100 per cent supportive.”

The basketball player’s brother, also Eddie, was an outstanding Little League and high school baseball player.