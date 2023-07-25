“If there was a running event, Joan Bennett was there,” said Holly Wick.

In honor of Bennett and her dedication and love for running, Wick, Petaluma’s world-ranked half-ironman athlete, is making it easier for runners to compete in the Clo Cow Half Marathon coming to Petaluma on Oct. 15. The event is more than a half marathon, it is a full menu of running, including a 5K and a 10 K run.

Wick, through her Athletic Soles athletic shoe store is offering a training program for those interested in participating in the big running event in honor of Bennett who died in January 2023. During her lifetime she had two passions – running and volunteering at the Petaluma Animal Shelter.

The group will hold an organizational meeting on Aug. 2 and then meet every Saturday from Aug. 5 through Oct. 7 with an additional run at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. Entry fee is $75, with all proceeds benefiting the Petaluma animal shelter.

Bennett died in January 2023. During her lifetime she had two passions – running and volunteering at the Petaluma Animal Shelter.

“She was really a sweet woman,” said Wick. “She was at every running event in Sonoma County, and always willing to help out. Everyone in the running community knew her. I just wanted to pay tribute to her.”

Bennett will also be honored at the Clo Cow run on race day.

This year’s event is the 11th running of the Clo Cow Half Marathon, 10K and 5K runs as it returns to Downtown Petaluma. The beautiful half marathon course will takes runners from downtown Petaluma through rural Sonoma County farm country and over rolling hills with challenging inclines that reward runners with spectacular views.

Wick said that with training, most people will be able to complete the run.

“The No. 1 thing is to check with your doctor to make sure you are healthy enough for the run and you need to listen to your body. If your body is telling you walk, it is all right to walk. It is all about listening to you body.”

To register for the Clo Cow Half Marathon, 10K or 5K runs visit the website at https://raceroster.com/events/2023/73557/clo-cow-half-marathon-10k-and-5k. For more information, contact info@chickenandcowproductions.com.

To register for the training, visit Athletic Soles, 49 Petaluma Blvd N. or contact Wick at holly@athleticsoles.com.