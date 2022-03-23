Wiffle Ball Tournament benefits Miracle League Field

After initially being canceled because of COVID restrictions, the Petaluma Wiffle Ball Tournament to support the Miracle League Field – North Bay is back.

Sponsored by Petaluma’s three Rotary clubs – Sunrise, Valley and Petaluma – the tournament will be played April 9 at the Miracle League Field at Lucchesi Park.

In addition to a great Wiffle Ball Tournament, the fun-filled day will include a barbeque, refreshments, a raffle and entertainment. Midday there will be a performance by dancers from the O’Brien Center of the Arts. There will also be an Exhibition Game by the Miracle League All Stars.

Registration is limited to 20 teams and ends Friday, March 25.

All proceeds go directly to the Miracle League North Bay, and to International Youth Projects of the three Petaluma Rotary Clubs. Registration may be made online at MiracleLeagueNorthBay.org

Also needed are volunteers to help with the event. To volunteer go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0a48a5ae2fa5ff2-petaluma