Petaluma kept rolling, while Casa Grande suffered a heart- and standings-hurting loss in Vine Valley Athletic League football Friday night.

Petaluma won its fifth straight game, and, more importantly, its fourth without a loss in VVAL play by roaring through Napa’s host Grizzlies 54-7.

Casa Grande, playing down the road at American Canyon, suffered a big blow to its title chances when the Coyotes scored in the final 20 seconds and added a 2-point conversion for a 23-22 victory.

With two games left for everyone except Vintage and Sonoma Valley which have just one league game each remaining, Petaluma is on top at 4-0, with Vintage at 4-1, American Canyon at 3-1, Justin-Siena and Casa Grande at 2-2 Napa at 0-4 and Sonoma Valley at 0-5.

Last-second fall

Quarterback Kaleb Anderson ran in a 6-yard touchdown in the final seconds and running back Kapono Liu followed with a 2-point conversion to give the host Coyotes a dramatic victory in their crucial match with the Gauchos.

Casa Grande had moved ahead in the final 5 minutes on a 16-yard pass from Wyatt Abramson to Lucas Miles, but failed in a 2-point conversion try, leaving the score 22-15 in the see-saw battle.

American Canyon scored in its first possession on a 1-yard run by Liu.

Casa Grande battled back, moving ahead at the half 8-7 on a 9-yard hit from Abramson to Spencer Almond followed by a conversion connection from Abramson to Matt Reilly.

The lead increased to 16-7 in the third quarter when Abramson ran in a 3-yard touchdown and then passed to Ryder Jacobson for a 2-point conversion.

That set up the fourth quarter dramatics.

Abramson finished completing 17 of 27 passes for 160 yards, while Jacobson gained 56 yards rushing on 14 carries.

League leader

They’re back.

Petaluma’s injured team leaders, quarterback Henry Ellis and receiver Dawson Shaw, returned to full-time duty in a big way Friday night, combining for the game’s first touchdown to springboard the Trojans to their win at Napa.

Petaluma built a 27-7 halftime lead and never looked back in doing what had to be done to preserve their league lead.

Ellis passed just seven times, but two of his five completions were for touchdowns. His other scoring throw came in the third period when he connected with Thomas Flannery on a 15-yard pass.

Running back Silas Pologeorgis continued his big season with 181 yards on just 11 carries. He scored on an 11-yard run in the second period and broke a 70-yard touchdown gallop in the third quarter.

Other Petaluma highlights included a 45-yard touchdown interception return by JJ Grant and a 13-yard touchdown run by sophomore Asher Stolarczyk.