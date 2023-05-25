Casa Grande High School’s baseball Gauchos climbed on board a hit-powered second-inning merry-go-round Wednesday evening, and rode it all the way to the North Coast Section Division 2 championship game.

The Gauchos scored seven runs in the second inning and rolled to an 8-2 victory over Redwood to earn a spot in the championship game. Their opponent will be Mara Carrillo from the North Bay League Oak, a 6-2 winner over Benicia in its semifinal contest. The title game will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at College of Marin in Kentfield.

Wednesday’s contest, if not the game, was over early when Casa Grande kept the merry-go-round spinning with 13 batters coming to the plate in the decisive second inning. Seven hit safely, two walked, one sacrificed and one was safe on an error.

Elijah Sullivan started the Casa fun with a single to right and there followed an atmospheric river of hits from Jordan Giacomini (two in the inning), Austin Steeves, JT Summers, Alex Cruz and Sullivan again.

Mix in the sacrifice by Danny Mercado and walks to Jesse Calkin and Kaden Clemmens and the Gauchos had spelled RALLY in all capital letters.

Redwood relief pitcher Chas Valley prevented RALLY from becoming rout by pretty much shutting the Gauchos down over their final four hitting innings. Rory Minty, who suffered through the chaotic second, was replaced by Valey in the third and allowed Casa just one hit the rest of the way.

The Gauchos didn’t need anything more as Steeves shut the Giants down on just three hits through five innings, striking out six and walking only one.

Sophomore Brady Laubscher came on to pitch the final two innings for Casa and had a little trouble subduing the still dangerous Giants.

He got out of trouble in the sixth when Casa second baseman Mercado turned a diving catch of a line drive into a double play by nailing a two-slow returning base runner at first. But in the seventh, a rare Casa Grande infield error contributed to a two-run Redwood rally. The uprising was too mini, too late.

Casa Grande Coach Pete Sikora was especially pleased to see the Gaucho bats come alive. “We picked a great time to have our best offensive inning of the year,” he said. “We have been relying on our pitching and defense and it was good to see us hitting.’

The coach emphasized that his team is not yet finished. “From our first meeting, our goals have been to win league, win section and win NorCal,” he said. “We still have work to do.”

Casa Grande will go into its game against Maria Carrillo for the North Coast Section championship with a 22-5 record and the Vine Valley Athletic League championship already won.