Windsor-Cardinal Newman showdown canceled because of COVID

Friday’s highly anticipated football game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor was canceled Thursday because of COVID-19 issues within Cardinal Newman’s program.

It was unclear Thursday evening whether the COVID-19 cases involved staff or athletes, or if the issues at Cardinal Newman only involved players on the football team, or more people on campus. The school’s volleyball team hosted a game Thursday night, however.

Cardinal Newman’s Dean of Students John Gilson said the football game was canceled “out of medical necessity” but could not offer more details about the situation.

Other attempts at reaching Cardinal Newman officials and coaches on Thursday were not immediately returned.

A Sonoma County spokesperson said that Cardinal Newman contacted the county’s team that advises schools on COVID-19 on Thursday morning saying they had COVID-19 cases within the football team and asking for guidance.

A representative from the county schools team told the school its recommendation was to quarantine unvaccinated players, but the county stressed it was not a binding order.

Newman could have chosen to go forward and not follow their recommendation but apparently elected to.

The county spokesperson also said Newman’s team also had more than one case but couldn’t say how many.

Windsor head coach Paul Cronin said he had heard rumors earlier on Thursday afternoon about potential cases of COVID-19 at Cardinal Newman, but news of the cancellation wasn’t confirmed to him until 2 p.m.

“It’s unfortunate for the kids, both sides,” he said. “It’s like you’ve dug out your pool and then someone fills it with cement.”

Cronin said there are no positive cases within Windsor’s program.

North Bay League Commissioner Jan Smith Billing said on Thursday that she was hoping the game could be rescheduled. The California Interscholastic Federation, the state’s governing body for high school sports, repealed a bylaw recently to allow for athletic activities to be held on Sundays.

In high school football, teams can play two games within an eight-day period. Newman has done so before. In 2017, after the Sonoma County wildfires, the Cardinals played Rancho Cotate on Oct. 23 and Santa Rosa on Oct. 28.

“It can be done, plus we have that extra Sunday,” Smith Billing said.

The game was set to be the first time that Windsor coach Cronin faced Cardinal Newman after leading that program for 18 years. He left in May and took over at Windsor. The Jaguars are currently 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the North Bay League Oak Division. Cardinal Newman is 5-2 on the year and 2-0 in league. Friday’s game would have had massive implications for the league title race.

Staff Writer Phil Barber contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD