The high school football season came to a sudden end last weekend as all three of Sonoma County’s remaining teams fell in their respective North Coast Section playoff championship games.

Windsor and Cardinal Newman faltered against the top seeds in divisions 3 and 4 while St. Vincent was stunned by second-seeded Clear Lake in Division 7.

We paused our weekly rankings heading into the playoffs to let things plays out in the postseason.

With the 2022 season officially in the books, here’s our final rankings of the year.

No. 1 Windsor (10-3)

Last ranking: No. 1

Since last rankings: Finished as NCS Division 3 runner-up. Beat College Park 41-15, beat American Canyon 35-34, lost to El Cerrito 34-27.

No. 2 Rancho Cotate (9-3)

Last ranking: No. 2

Since last rankings: Finished in semifinals of NCS Division 2 playoffs. Beat Livermore 49-14, lost to Campolindo 42-41.

No. 3 Cardinal Newman (8-5)

Last ranking: No. 3

Since last rankings: Finished as NCS Division 4 runner-up. Beat Petaluma 49-31, beat Acalanes 17-14, lost to Marin Catholic 48-22.

No. 4 St. Vincent (12-1)

Last ranking: No. 4

Since last rankings: Finished as NCS Division 7 runner-up. Beat Hoopa Valley 28-15, beat McKinleyville 42-7, lost to Clear Lake 56-55.

No. 5 Analy (6-6)

Last ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: Finished in semifinals of NCS Division 5 playoffs. Beat San Rafael 49-42, lost to Miramonte 34-6.

On the bubble

Casa Grande (6-5)

Last ranking: No. 5

Since last ranking: Lost to American Canyon 34-7 in the first round of the NCS Division 3 playoffs.

Petaluma (7-4)

Last ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: Lost to No. 3 Cardinal Newman 49-31 in the first round of the NCS Division 4 playoffs.

Montgomery (3-7)

Last ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: Lost to El Cerrito 41-0 in the first round of the NCS Division 3 playoffs.

Ukiah (6-3)

Last ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: Didn’t make playoffs

Maria Carrillo (4-6)

Last ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: Didn’t make playoffs

Our final top five of the year looks pretty similar to our top five all season.

Windsor, which was our No. 3 preseason team, finishes at No. 1 after beating both Cardinal Newman and Rancho Cotate and finishing as runner-up in Division 3.

Rancho Cotate, our preseason No. 1, finishes at No. 2 with a loss to Windsor and a win over Cardinal Newman.

Cardinal Newman, preseason No. 2, closes at No. 3. While the Cardinals lost to both Rancho and Windsor, they played the toughest schedule in all of Division 4 and made it back to a section title game for the second straight year.

St. Vincent, which we stupidly didn’t have in our preseason top five, ends at No. 4. The Mustangs had their best season in school history, going undefeated until a shocking loss to Clear Lake in the section championship game.

Analy, which was also not in our preseason top five, finishes as our No. 5 team due to their playoff run. Along with the top four, the Tigers were the only other local team to make it to the section semifinals.

