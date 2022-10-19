For the first time this season, we have a new team at the top of our rankings.

The Windsor Jaguars take over at No. 1 after beating former No. 1 Rancho Cotate, which has spent the entire season at the top. It’s the marquee win of the season so far for the Jaguars and puts them atop the North Bay League-Oak standings alongside Cardinal Newman.

No. 1 Windsor (5-2)

Last week: No. 3, beat then-No. 1 Rancho Cotate 34-30

Next up: at Montgomery (3-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Cardinal Newman (5-2)

Last week: No. 2, beat Analy 48-13.

Next up: vs. No. 3 Rancho Cotate (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Rancho Cotate (5-2)

Last week: No. 1, lost to then-No. 3 Windsor 34-30.

Next up: at No. 2 Cardinal Newman (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 4 St. Vincent (7-0)

Last week: No. 4, beat St. Bernard’s-Eureka 35-24

Next up: at Ukiah (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Petaluma (6-1)

Last week: No. 5, beat Sonoma Valley 42-0.

Next up: at Napa (2-5), Friday, 7 p.m.

On the bubble:

Analy (3-4)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to No. 2 Cardinal Newman 48-13.

Next up: at Santa Rosa (1-6), Friday, 7 p.m.

Montgomery (3-3)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Santa Rosa 57-0.

Next up: vs. No. 1 Windsor (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Ukiah (5-2)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Healdsburg 46-6

Next up: vs. No. 4 St. Vincent (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Maria Carrillo (3-4)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Piner 33-12

Next up: vs. Healdsburg (0-7), Friday, 7 p.m.

Casa Grande (4-3)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Napa 68-27

Next up: at American Canyon (4-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

Cloverdale (5-2)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to Kelseyville 52-41

Next up: vs. Middletown (3-4), Friday, 7 p.m.

This was Rancho Cotate’s first game without starting quarterback Liam Keaney, the reigning NBL-Oak Offensive Player of the Year. Keaney suffered a head injury at the end of the Cougars’ Week 7 win over Analy. It’s still unclear if he’ll return this season, but junior Jacob Pruitt stepped into the role and performed well in his first varsity start.

While the Cougars dropped all the way to No. 3, there was some debate about putting both them and the Cardinals tied at the No. 2 spot. Both teams have very impressive resumes that feature good wins and narrow losses to state powers.

Ultimately, the Cardinals’ 32-18 loss to St. Mary’s-Stockton a few weeks ago was the difference. St. Mary’s went on to beat state powerhouse De La Salle two weeks later, a win that actually strengthened the Cardinals’ resume.

Still, Cardinal Newman and Rancho Cotate could not be any closer in ranking. We’ll find out who the true No. 2 team is this Friday when they face off against each other in our Game of the Week.

Outside of that shift, St. Vincent reinforced itself at No. 4 with its second win over a St. Bernard’s-Eureka team that added multiple new players — transfers who gained eligibility — since their first meeting two months ago.

Petaluma also took care of business in a rout of Sonoma Valley to retain its spot at No. 5.

Analy and Montgomery are probably the next two teams in.

