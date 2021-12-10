Winter sports outlook: Petaluma girls soccer team off to a good start

After holding things together with few participants during the COVID-altered spring season, the Petaluma High School girls soccer team has a wealth of athletes this winter with 45 girls vying for playing time on either the varsity or junior varsity level.

Coach Deegan Babala has 22 varsity players and half are seniors. On the other end of the experience spectrum, the coach has what he calls “A really big turnout of freshmen.”

The coach noted that the varsity team is defense heavy which may necessitate moving some good defenders up to midfield or even into forward positions.

The strong Petaluma defense has already been evidenced in its first two games, a 2-0 win over Terra Linda and a 3-1 victory over Novato.

That doesn’t mean Petaluma doesn’t have the ability to score. Senior Sevilla Nieuwboer-Bas is expected to be a team leader on the attack, along with the Efhan sisters, senior Megan, a team captain, and freshman Natalia. Neuwboer-Bas and Natalia Efhan both had goals in the win over Novato and Megan Ethan had an assist. Natalia also scored against Terra Linda.

Leading the midfielders are three returning players, seniors Kathryn Hale and Sadie Harrison, along with sophomore Kenly Eskes.

Seniors Katrina Rodriguez and Hailey Barry lead the defensive list with help from sophomore Gianna Richardson and Sunny Schultz.

Senior Silvana Sessi gives Petaluma a quality goalkeeper.

Babala has been coaching the Petaluma girls since 2019, but this will be his first full season since returning from a year in France before the abbreviated spring season that not only limited Petaluma to league games, but kept several players off the pitch as they played other sports.

Before they begin play in the tough Vine Valley Athletic League, the Trojans will still play Accalanes, Miramonte and Branson. The game against Branson, coming up on Dec. 14, should be a real test for Petaluma. The Marin County team is 3-1 on the season with all three wins over Rancho Cotate (6-0), San Rafael (8-0) and Ukiah (4-0) coming via shutout. The only goal it has allowed cost it in a 1-0 loss to Tamalpais.

The last time Petaluma had a real season, in 2019-2020, the Trojans were 16-4-2 on the season and 10-1 in VVAL play, losing the league championship by a goal to Casa Grande. Last spring the Trojans were 8-2-3 and 8-1-3 in league play.