Women’s singles sweep leads Petaluma badminton win

Led by a sweep of women’s singles play, the Petaluma High School badminton team defeated Napa 9-5.

Amelia Grevin, Amy Ayala, Tenee Leone and Maya Palmer all won in women’s play for the Trojans.

Napa won three of our men’s singles matches, with only Eduardo Barron at No. 4, winning for Petaluma.

Petaluma’s Ayala and Grevin won in women’s doubles.

The Trojans took both men’s doubles matches with Paul Forrage teaming with Colin Pratt to win in No. 1 play and Barron joining Michael Griffin to win No. 2

In mixed doubles, Pratt teamed with Leone to win at No. 2.