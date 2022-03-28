Subscribe

Women’s singles sweep leads Petaluma badminton win

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 28, 2022, 1:14PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Led by a sweep of women’s singles play, the Petaluma High School badminton team defeated Napa 9-5.

Amelia Grevin, Amy Ayala, Tenee Leone and Maya Palmer all won in women’s play for the Trojans.

Napa won three of our men’s singles matches, with only Eduardo Barron at No. 4, winning for Petaluma.

Petaluma’s Ayala and Grevin won in women’s doubles.

The Trojans took both men’s doubles matches with Paul Forrage teaming with Colin Pratt to win in No. 1 play and Barron joining Michael Griffin to win No. 2

In mixed doubles, Pratt teamed with Leone to win at No. 2.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette