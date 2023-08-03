Ben Thomas, two firsts, one second, one third

Ron Inloes, one first, one third

Anouar Dziri one first, one third

Senior Master Nicholas Schafer: one first, one second, one third

The director and two teen students from Schafer’s ATA Martial Arts in Petaluma took on the best in the American Taekwando Association World Championships held recently in Phoenix, and came out winning big.

Nicholas Schafer, founder and lead instructor of the local taekwando school, won a gold and a silver medal, and two of his teenage students, Raphael Anasco and Rayan Dzivi, also earned medals.

Schafer, a seventh-degree black belt holder, won in the masters 40-49 competition in forms and took second in weapons.

Anasco won in four classifications – forms, weapons, extreme forms and creative weapons. Dziri took gold in forms competition. Both are 13.

In addition to the World Championship Tournament, a Super Tournament qualifying was also held in Phoenix, and Schafer’s students made a medal haul. Seventeen competitors from Schafer’s school combined for 49 medals.

Anasco won six gold medals to lead Schafer’s contingent. Dziri captured two first place and two second place medals.

The world titles are just the latest in a long list of medals, titles and honors Schaefer and his students have won in his three decades of teaching the popular form of martial arts to students of all ages.

Since beginning what he calls his “martial arts journey” at age 12, Schafer has been a passionate taekwondo devotee.

“I walked into the American Taekwondo Association as a white belt and found my passion,” he said on his school’s website. “I never turned my back and have been training now for 30 years.”

“Taekwondo is for everyone,” he said. “It can be for any age group. I’ve had students from 4 or 5 years old to over 70. I’ve had strong athletes and I’ve had special needs kids. Even though it is an individual sport, you feel part of a team and part of the team environment.”

Taekwondo is not only a way of life for Schafer, it is a livelihood. He opened Schaefer’s ATA Martial Arts in Rohnert Park in 2001, starting as a small club in the Rohnert Park Community Center. As the club grew, he opened a second club in Petaluma in 2016, and eventually combined the two schools.

He moved into a new home on Redwood Way in Petaluma, and the school was doing fine until COVID hit and enrollment dropped from about 240 students to 170. However, as it turned out, COVID ultimately led to an increase in enrollment.

Unable to conduct classes indoors, Schafer moved instruction to the parking lot in front of the building, where young students were clearly visible to motorists using the street as a short connector between North McDowell and Redwood Boulevard.

By the time students were back in school and back training inside, the school’s enrollment had jumped to about 340, and Schafer’s had been chosen American Taekwondo Association School of the Year.

Today, the school is located at 1455 N. McDowell Blvd. Suite C and has about 350 students.

“It has been awesome,” he said. “I don’t have to do anything other than what I love.”