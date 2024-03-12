Petaluma Wrestling Club takes home the gold in regional, state tourneys

The Petaluma Wrestling Club went on the road earlier this month, traveling to compete in three regional and state tournaments and bringing home a pile of medals in the process.

On March 2 four junior high school-aged members of the club -- a nonprofit bringing the art of wrestling to local kids in elementary, junior high and high school -- traveled to the 55th annual NorCal Tournament of Champions at Del Oro High School in Loomis, Placer County, where the athletes had qualified via prior regional events.

Isaac Fellman (142 pounds) of Kenilworth Junior High School got fourth place in the tournament and had a record of 4-2 on the day, bringing his overall club tournament record in the past year to 25-4 with 23 pins.

Meanwhile, 11 Petaluma Wrestling Club athletes also traveled to the state championships, which took place March 1-3 at Selland Arena in Fresno. That’s where Caleb Quintua (150 pounds), a sophomore at Casa Grande High School, earned a third place medal in the 16U class.

Also earning medals at the state competition were Casa Grande junior Kayla Zeidler (145 pounds) at fifth place, and freshman Aliyah White (100 pounds) at sixth place. Also from Casa Grande, juniors Ezekiel Fellman (150 pounds), Maliyah McCoy (120 pounds) and freshman Isabella Woldemar (112 pounds) came in eighth place in their weight classes.

Then on March 3, several more athletes went to Lower Lake High School in Lake County to compete with 34 teams in the Gladiator Brawl Regional Championships -- ultimately taking third place among them.

A dozen Petaluma wrestlers placed during that tournament, with outstanding individual achievements by Old Adobe Elementary second grader Austin Wilson (67 pounds, 10U), Liberty Elementary fourth grader Mathew Mason (93 pounds, 10U), Sinaloa Middle School sixth grader Carter Pearce (74 pounds, 12U), Pleasant Valley Elementary fourth grader Grady Pearce (82 pounds, 12U) and Old Adobe fifth grader Alston Cain (98 pounds, 12U) – all with first place wins.

The Gladiator Brawl marked the fourth title in the past year for Carter Pearce, who led the tournament with four total pins in just a little more than four minutes. This year Pearce had a 31-17 record with 24 pins.

“We’re extremely proud of our wrestlers,” said head coach and club director Mike Gardner. ”Whether they are just starting out in the sport or competing at elite levels, it is great to see their hard work paying off. Petaluma Wrestling Club is excited to contribute to the growth of the great sport of wrestling in our area.”

The Petaluma Wrestling Club was founded in 2019 by Gardner and Casa Grande wrestling coach Isaac Raya. More information is available at petalumawc.com.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.