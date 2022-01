Wrestling: Naugle leads small Casa contingent in Chico

The Casa Grande High School wrestling team, with only six participants, finished fifth out of 40 teams in the Joe Rios Memorial Tournament in Chico.

Ryan Naugle recorded his 100th win as a Gaucho on his way to a weight-class championship.

Jacob Quintua and Zach Babel both took second and Noah Padecky a fifth for Casa.

Also competing for Casa Grande were Tim Vestnys and Dylan Boden.