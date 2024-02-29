Young baseball players set their sights on Cooperstown

A local youth travel baseball team, consisting of players from around the North Bay including six from Petaluma, is seeking support for the “trip of a lifetime” – to Cooperstown, New York, home of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

That’s where the 12-and-under team representing MVP Hustle NorCal – which is the Northern California sector of the larger California-based organization – plans to travel this July to participate in the Cooperstown Dreams Park Tournament, a summer tournament held on a 22-field complex in the shadow of baseball’s greatest shrine.

“The players and families are guaranteed to never forget this experience,” said head coach Richard Evans in a release.

During the event, more than 100 teams from across the United States and Canada compete in a week-long tournament, Evans said. All players and coaches spend that time living at the complex.

“Our team will be playing a minimum of seven games, along with participating in both opening and closing ceremonies, and a skills competition,” Evans said.

At the end of the event, each player and coach gets inducted into the American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame, receiving a tournament ring to commemorate the event.

“But we can’t do this on our own,” Evans said, adding that the cost per player includes three meals a day, accommodations at the complex, and tournament uniforms. Costs also include admission to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, which the teams will have the chance to visit while in Cooperstown.

These are serious young ball players and accustomed to playing on the road. Not only do they compete throughout the North Bay, but they’ve traveled to places like Reno, Manteca, Sunnyvale, Elk Grove and Southern California, racking up nine championships along the way.

Those interested in supporting the team’s participation in the Cooperstown Dreams Park Tournament can donate to givebutter.com/MVP_Hustle_NorCal or via Venmo at @NorCalTravelBaseball.