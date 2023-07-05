A talented team of young Petaluma softball players are chasing the ultimate of their diamond world with a trip to the Western National championships in Moorpark.

The entry into the Western Nationals culminates an amazing year for the Steal Breeze 10-under girls. Counting fall, spring and summer seasons, the girls compiled an amazing 50-7 year.

The team played in nine tournaments and won all nine. They had 13 shutouts and won the fall State Championship title.

The Steal Breeze team qualified for the trip to the Western Nationals by finishing in the Nor Cal USA Softball Championship Tournament in Sunnyvale.

Team manager Jason Jucutan attributed the team’s amazing success to teamwork.

“They play together really well,” he said. “They are one big group and family. A lot of the girls have been playing together since they were 7 or 8 years old.”

Members of the Steal Breeze team are Addie Arndt, Brooklyn Bartee, Aaliyah Ciocci, Makenna Jucutan, Teagan Kane, Layla Martinez, Brooklyn McClintock, Jenna Neve, Addison Pomatto, Brianna Scott, Jette Takeoka Johnson, and Avery Velazquez.

The team is looking for help to help with expenses to the trip to the Western Nationals. Donations may be made to: Petaluma Steal Breeze Steal Breeze GoFundMe QR::, 911 Lakeville St #162 Petaluma, CA 94952 or by visiting the team’s GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/petaluma-steal-breeze-10u-western-nationals