Another exciting season ended for the Petaluma Girls Softball Association with All-Star games at Prince Park.

he Major League Division formed one team and took on the Marin County All-Stars.

Representing the Petaluma All-Stars were: Aubrey Brody, Haddley Bushey, Alexis Chasteen, Maddi Deaver, Lola Gallagher, Noemi Jaime, Jadin Jucutan, Bella Kircher, Delaney Lannert, Charlette Lentz, Kiera Meyer, Harper Miles, Emma Snyder, Emma Starling and Lilah Thompson.

The team was coached by Geoff Lannert, Nate Starling, Sanoe Deaver and Jesse Lentz.

According to Coach Lannert, “Although the girls from PGSA ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard against Marin County, they left it all out on the field. For some of these All-Stars this concluded their PGSA careers, and the next step will be high school softball,” Lannert said.”

The Minor League Division All-Stars formed two teams, one sponsored by Thompson Builders and the other sponsored by World of Carpet One Floor & Home. These teams squared off with World of Carpet One knocking off Thompson Builders 10-6.

All-Stars from World of Carpet One included Aaliyah Ciocci, Tia Cleland, Olivia Engelstad, Lexi Gantenbein, Scarlett Hopkins, Teagan Kane, Lyla Kling, Layla Martinez, Jenna Neve, Brianna Scott, Jette Takeoka-Johnson and Marianna Yataco. The team was coached by Martin Yataco, Laura Clemmens and Chuck Scott.

The Thompson Builders team was Addie Arndt, Rylee Freed, Bella Gochberg, Taylor Harrington, Avery Hewitt, Makenna Jucutan, Aubree Larsen, Brooklyn McClintock, Annabelle Pacheco, Addison Pomatto and Audrey Surhke. Thompson Builders were coached by Ashley McClintock and Lynn Pomatto.

In the Rookies All-Star game, Mike Testa Plumbing took on American Association of University Women (AAUW).

All-Stars for Mike Testa Plumbing were Marissa Affonso, Brooklyn Bartee, Maci Bell, Lola Cilia, Zoey Dedman, Avery Eberle, Macyn Feagley, Liliana Gochberg, Elle Grimes, Genevieve Grimes, Ashlynn Gunn, Evelyn Hubaker, Juliette Morales and Quin Tupper. Phoebe O’Neil and Michael Affonso coached the team.

The AAUW roster included Viviana Ballatore, Mackenzie Briscoe, Madilyn Gittings, Emma Kelsey, Ava Marshall, Gianna Napoli, Genoveva Padilla, Colby Phillips, Addison Reaney, Brynn Rieger, Isabella Russo, Addy Suhrke, Avery Velasquez and Dylan Young. Coaches for AAUW were Dan Russo and Ryan Suhrke.

AAUW defeated Mike Testa Plumbing, 7-4.