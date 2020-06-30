Youth sports camps open at St. Vincent

St. Vincent de Paul High School’s youth summer camps are definitely a go and will be held throughout July.

“We will have protocols in place to protect camp participants,” emphasized camp coordinator Tony Keefer. “They will be similar to the guidelines we are using for our football conditioning program.”

Precautions being taken at each camp include:

Maintaining minimum physical distance of 6 feet between participants at all times.

Campers and staff assigned to a group remain together throughout each workout each day.

Face coverings that completely cover the nose and mouth are required for everyone.

Group size will be limited to 12 persons per facility at any one time.

Daily health and temperature screenings for campers and staff will be done by a health care professional or designated staff member.

Appropriate time will be given between the use of the campus to allow for through sanitations of the facility and equipment.

Camps include boys and girls lacrosse, football, boys and girls basketball and speed and agility.

Lacrosse camps for both boys and girls are already underway and run through July 4. The camps are run by Ed Evans, the head lacrosse coach for the new St. Vincent High School lacrosse programs. Focus will be on the fundamentals of catching, passing and scooping. Stick skills will be emphasized. There will be no physical contact.

A football skills camp runs from July 6 through July 10. Coached by St. Vincent varsity head coach Trent Herzog and his staff, the skills camp for fourth through ninth graders will focus on skills for position players – quarterbacks, receivers, running backs, tight ends, linebackers and defensive backs. A “Lineman” camp will spotlight specific line position play o n offense and defense. There will be guest speakers, including college coaches, college players and former NFL players.

Varsity coaches Tom Bo9nfigli (boys) and Keefer (girls) will coordinate basketball camps July 13 through July 17. A camp for beginning boys in grades first through fourth will be held from 9 a.m. until noon. A camp for boys in grades fifth through eighth and girls will run from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Attention will be given to footwork, passing, shooting, defensive fundamentals, sliding and the four phases of defense. A special segment will provide instruction specifically for post moves – attacking the basket, decision making and moving without the ball. A key component of the camps will be an explanation and application of the rules.

A speed and agility camp for all athletes, both boys and girls, in fourth through ninth grades will be held July 20 through July 24. The camp drills are designed to help athletes in all sports improve strength, speed, agility and power while reducing the risk of sport-related injuries. The camp will be directed by Herzog and guided by Cameron Eisenhauer, St. Vincent strength and conditioning coach; Amanda Galbraith, trainer and coach of the North Coast Football Club; Justin Elsey, head trainer at Luma Fitness and Connor Waggoner, professional personal trainer.

To register for a St. Vincent summer camp, contact Keefer at tkeefer@svhs-pet.org