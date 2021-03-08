Small’s Scales

It was the color-clashing juxtaposition that caught my eye: a brilliant pink rose twined in and around a red Volkswagen. Both rose and car were splotched in orange rust. The derelict Beetle was parked next to a shabby one-room building on a quarter-block dirt lot in a tired part of downtown. Outside, an equally shabby sign announced Small's Scales. Who Small was I didn't know but his scales appeared to be, or have been, a vehicle-weighing business.

In 1987, I was fairly new to Petaluma—and to rose rustling. When I found a rose that looked as if it needed saving, I'd wake my 7-year-old son before dawn. His larcenous tendencies matched mine: the thrill of early morning trespassing, knowing his mother wanted him to commit illegal activities and the promised bribe of unlimited free doughnuts.

Theatrical to the core, he wore camouflage gear, though he stopped short of splotching his face with green. Several houses from our destination, I doused the lights and killed the motor. Gloved, armed to the teeth with pruning shears, we snuck out of the car, leaving doors unlatched for a quick getaway, and began reconnaissance. When we determined the area was secure, except for the odd cat returning from an all-night date, we zeroed in on our prey, eyes and clippers wide.

Quarry determined, a clipper-clenched left hand shot out, slicing the branch in question. Our trophy was carried back to the car quickly and at arm’s length due to thorns. There it was temporarily labeled, by location name. Thus the pink rose became “Small’s Scales.” The branch we liberated was sliced into five-inch sections, stripped of leaves save the top few, dipped in water and rooting powder, poked into a large pot and covered with a plastic bag—an instant mini-greenhouse. The cuttings rooted and I transplanted the two lustiest into their own pots.

Eventually Small’s Scales ended up in the catalogue of Sebastopol’s Vintage Gardens, then one of the world’s great homes for antique roses. Owner Gregg Lowery couldn’t identify the rose, so he kept the study name.

But. When a Petaluma customer saw the name, he called. “Zat the Small’s Scales from Petaluma?” Gregg said it was. “Well,” the caller drawled, “y’know the story don’tcha?” Gregg said he didn’t. The caller chuckled. “That rose grew outside Fanny Brown’s. Fanny ran the best whorehouse in town: down’t the enda Second and C. The night the cops had to close Fanny’s f’rever ‘cause the good ladies of Petaluma wouldn’t stand for it no more, some of her customers dug up the rose ‘n’ planted it coupla blocks down the street. S’where it’s been ever since.”

The rose was eventually identified as the Duchess of Sutherland, a member of the Hybrid Perpetual branch of the rose family, introduced to commerce in 1839. To put it in perspective, that was the year Martin Van Buren was president, the daguerreotype photo process was introduced, dueling was prohibited in the District of Columbia and the first recorded use of Okay appeared in the Boston Post. Gregg told me the Duchess was often discovered near abandoned homes or in graveyards in California, receiving water only when it rained.

Longtime Press Democrat columnist Gaye LeBaron penned a column about our rose discovery and, when the Small’s Scales area of downtown began to be redeveloped by Basin Street Properties, one of the city’s stipulations was the rose be saved and replanted in the area.

During construction, she was moved to a private home and cared for by a local gardener-historian. Meanwhile, a planter box was prepared, attractively framed in dark blue tile. The fine folks at Basin Street meant well, but knew little about what a rose considered a good place to grow. The Duchess now lives in almost complete shade. As befits a survivor, she doesn’t seem to care. She doesn’t bloom as much as she would in full sun, but she does bloom.

There’s no plaque, no explanation of who she is or why she’s there. But I know, and now you know. If you visit Petaluma and walk down Second Street, you can see Fanny Brown’s lusty, blowsy, uninhibited, round, pink and fragrant rose.