Autumn Roundup: Fall, the ‘mellower season’ officially begins

Okay, by almost every technical statistic, it is now officially fall.

Or “Autumn,” of you prefer more formal terminology.

Yes, we could sit here at our desk writing a bunch of flowery prose about the changing of the seasons and the place that fall/autumn holds in the hearts and minds of living breathing humans. We probably should. But the weather looks really nice through the office window, and we’d really rather finish early and go outside to play.

So, here then are some juicy quotes that OTHER people have said about the wonderful, weird, happy, sad, beautiful time of year between summer and winter.

“Autumn is a second spring, when every leaf is a flower,” Albert Camus, novelist. “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall,” F. Scott Fitzgerald, writer. “It was a beautiful, bright autumn day, with air like cider and a sky so blue you could drown in it,” Diana Gabaldon, author. “Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons,” Jim Bishop, journalist. “Winter is an etching, spring a watercolor, summer and oil painting, and autumn a mosaic of them all,” Stanley Horowitz, poet. “A fallen leaf is nothing more than a summer’s wave goodbye,” Unknown. “Autumn is the mellower season, and what we lose in flowers we more than gain in fruits,” Samuel Butler, writer.

And with those glittering words bouncing about in your brain, consider this list of upcoming events, festivals, fairs and activities that both celebrate the fall and take full advantage of it in every way.

PETALUMA POETRY WALK (Sunday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.) – One of Petaluma’s most distinctive and unique annual event, the Poetry Walk steps up for its 24th consecutive year. Here’s what’s going to happen. Beginning at 11 a.m. in the ballroom of Hotel Petaluma (205 Kentucky St.), where host Terry Ehret will introduce readings by three local poets (Barbara Swift Brauer, Camille Norton, and Sonoma County Poet Laureate Maya Khosla), the movable feast will then move to The Bank, 199 N. Petaluma Blvd. There, at noon, you can hear readings by Terri Glass, Martin Hickel and Erin Rodoni, hosted by Kevin Pryne. At 1 p.m., at the River Front Café (224 B St.), hosted by David Magdalene, there will be readings by Diane Frank, William Greenwood and Jeanne Powell. At 2 p.m., at North Bay Café (25 N. Petaluma Blvd.), host Daniel McKenzie (that’s technically still tentative) will introduce attendees to poets Arnoldo Garcia and Nina Serrano. Copperfield’s Books is the location of the 3 p.m. session, hosted by Gwenn O’Gara, and featuring poets Maxine Chernoff and Petaluma’s own 2019 Pulitzer winner Forrest Gander. Iris Dunkle hosts the 4 p.m. session at The Phoenix Theater (201 Washington St.), where poets Lucille Lang Day, Ruth Nolan, Susan Cohen, Barbara Quick and Jack Foley will read poems from the recent collection “Fire and Rain: Ecopoetry of California.” At 5 p.m., the whole shebang moves to the Petaluma Historical Museum and Library (20 Fourth St.), where host John Johnson will introduce Phyllis Meshulam and student poets from Cal Poets and Poetry Out Loud. And it all comes to a close with a two-hour block of poetry at Aqus Café (189 H St.), hosted by David Magdalene and featuring Raphael Block, Albert Flynn DeSIlver, Maureen Hurley, Michael Koch and Gail Mitchell. You can follow along all day, or pick-and-choose, but do enjoy some live poetry in this unique literary celebration. PetalumaPoetryWalk.org.