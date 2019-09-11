Helping Out: Racing for schools, dining on the river

CLO-COW HALF MARATHON – + 10K, 5K

Downtown Petaluma

Saturday, Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Pamplona’s got the running of the bulls, but Petaluma’s got the running of the cows, AKA the annual Clo Cow Half Marathon (plus a 10K and a 5K, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 15, beginning and ending in downtown Petaluma. The gorgeous half marathon course leads runner through some truly beautiful Sonoma County green-and-hilly farm country, where fast-footed participants, according the race organizers, will be “cheered on by sheep, horses, and of course our beloved Moo-Cows!” It’s a challenging course, with outstanding views, and all for a good cause. The half-marathon steps off at 7 a.m. sharp, followed by the 10K at 7:05 a.m. and the 5K at 7:10 a.m. Starting and finish line is on Kentucky Street, right in front of the Petaluma History Museum. The half-marathon course takes running out along Middle Two Rock Road and back, while the shorter races turn around at the appropriate half-way point for their respective distances.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Education Foundation is a nonprofit committed to ensuring that vital resources are available to all charter, public, and private campuses across the Petaluma community. Now in its 38th year, PEF receives no government funding, and works hard to honor its mission to enrich and enhance the academic experience of each and every one of Petaluma’s 12,000 students. PEFInfo.com.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event begins and ends on Kentucky Street, just south of Western Avenue. Registrations available up to the day before the race. Half-marathon $90 registration fee, 10K $65, 5K $45. All runners get a custom cowbell finisher medal, a Clo Cow T-Shirt, and a free athlete photo package, in addition to well-stocked aid stations along the course, post-race food and (of course) a carton of Clover Sonoma chocolate milk. To register and learn more visit Clocowhalf.com.

EVENING ON THE RIVER

Fundraiser for Petaluma River Park

Foundry Wharf

Saturday, Sept. 21, 5-9 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Great wines and delicious craft beers will be flowing, a farm-to-table dinner will be served, fantastic items for the auctions (live and silent) will be available for perusing and live music will be playing, all as the sun sets over the Petaluma River. Suggested attire is “wine country formal,” and the event is 21+. In addition to all of the above, attendees will have a chance to hear about upcoming plans for the creating of Petaluma River Park.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Due to the generosity of an anonymous donor, The Petaluma River Park Foundation has been able to put a down payment on the property known as the McNear peninsula, a 20-acre slice of undeveloped waterfront property right in the heart of Petaluma’s downtown. With dreams of creating a park for public recreation, education and conservation events, cultural activities, and community use, the nonprofit is hoping to raise up to 10 million additional dollars to complete the purchase, save the property from development, and establish a beautiful new park for everyone in Petaluma. PetalumaRiverPark.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event takes place at the Foundry Wharf, 625 2nd St. Tickets are $80 per person. Sponsoring businesses include Leghorn Wine Company, Griffo Distillery and The War Wagon Smokery. For tickets and more information visit PetalumaRiverPark.org.