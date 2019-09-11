Your Weekend: movies, art shows, readers theater and Dirty Red Barn

THURSDAY

ERICA SUNSHINE LEE

Dubbed “the hardest working woman in country music,” Nashville’s own Erica Sunshine Lee blends the compulsive power of rock with the lyrical insights of folk music, adding a dash of laidback, party-in-paradise fun. In the wake of her latest album, “Buried Treasure” – its songs of alcohol, sunsets and playful piracy have sparked descriptions of Lee as the female Jimmy Buffet – the effervescent performer drops anchor at Lagunitas Brewing Company to kick off this weekend with a happy, high-spirited, country-tinged party. 4:20 p.m. No cover.

FRIDAY

‘EASY RIDER’

There are certain films that nobody claiming to love movies should get to the end of their lives without having seen at least once. 1970’s “Easy Rider” is one of them. Critics have named it one of the definitive films of the 1960s counterculture. Written by co-stars Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper (who also directed), the gritty road flick follows motorcycle riders Billy and Wyatt on a long, strange trip from L.A. to New Orleans, ingesting illicit substances and encountering colorful people (Jack Nicholson plays one of them) in their quest to “find America.” And as the original movie poster bitter-sweetly proclaimed, they “didn’t find it anywhere.” See it at the Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 7 p.m. $8. MysticTheatre.com.

‘UNDER MILK WOOD’

Dylan Thomas’ beloved and brilliant 1954 radio play (he called it his “play for voices”) ”Under Milk Wood” will be brought to life by the local actors of Petaluma Readers Theatre this weekend. As the tiny Welsh town of Llareggub sleeps, its residents dream their way through overlapping hopes, fears, desires and secrets, through which a disembodied narrator guides us, until the townsfolk gradually awaken and return to the tasks of their daily lives. The moving, funny and mysterious tale will be performed every evening Thursday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 20 at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth St. Show times 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets $10-$12, available on EventBrite or at the door.

SATURDAY

RIVERFRONT GALLERY ANNIVERSARY SHOW

Celebrating the 12th anniversary of the Riverfront Art Gallery, 132 N. Petaluma Boulevard, a new show gathers the work of more than 40 acclaimed local artists. The featured artist is gallery owner/partner Jerrie Jernes, whose playful and quirky series, “Would You Believe” will be showcased. The whole show kicks off with a massive meet-the-artists reception from 5-8 p.m., with delicious snacks and wine and live music by Kate Magdalena. RiverfrontArtGallery.com.

HONKY-TONK PIANO

Petaluma Pete’s annual benefit for the new River Promanade is a contest featuring young and professional pianists playing their hearts out. 3-9 p.m. Brewster’s Beer Garden. Free admission.

DIRTY RED BARN

With up-tempo Americana-pop worth travelling a thousand miles to hear (if you know their music, you’ll get the reference), the four local guys known as Dirty Red Barn now happily bring their heart-gladdening act to Rosen’s 256 North, 8:30 p.m. No cover. 256North.com.

SUNDAY

‘RETURN OF THE KING’

As Boulevard Cinemas 14 concludes its three-week-long exhibition of the entire “Lord of the Rings” extended-version trilogy, Peter Jackson’s director’s cut version of the Academy Award-winning “The Return of the King” (all 3.5 hours’ worth) hits the big screen to bring J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy story to a close. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film runs again at the same times on Wednesday, Sept. 18. CinemaWest.Com.