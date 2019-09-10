Petaluma Bestsellers: Handler’s ‘Bottle Grove’ opens big, ‘Dog Man’ stays put

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Sept. 2-Sept. 8, 2019

Daniel Handler’s new novel, “Bottle Grove” - a dark comedy about San Francisco, tech boomers, a mysterious forest and a shape-shifting entity – is the new No. 1 book in Petaluma, no doubt helped by last weekend’s in-store appearance by the famous author “A Series of Unfortunate Events”). “Bottle Grove,” it turns out, is the only new title on the list, as the other nine spots reveal a major game of musical chairs up and down the list.

Graduating from last week’s No. 8 spot is Tara Westover’s smart and funny memoir “Educated,’ now in the No. 2 spot. And after debuting last week in the No. 1 spot, Canadian author Louise Penny’s mystery-thriller “A Better Man” drops down a couple of spots to No. 3. And as last week’s No. 2, Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing,” slides down to No. 4, last week’s No. 6, “The Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide” by Marian Parker and John Shribbs rows down river a bit to eddy out in the No. 10 spot this week.

Meanwhile, on the list of bestselling kids and young adults’ books, Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” remains at No. 1 for the fourth week in a row. Debuting last week and instantly landing on the bestseller list, at No. 2, is Gale Galligan’s graphic novel “Boy Crazy Stacey,” the newest title in the popular series based on Ann M. Martin’s “The Baby Sitter’s Club” series of YA novels. And taking a slight step down from its spot last week at No. 2, Tui Sutherland’s dragn-temed “Wings of Fire: Poison Jungle” is the new No. 3.

The one other new title on the list, released just last weeks, is “Mighty Jack and Zita the Spacegirl,” written and illustrated by Ben Hatke. The graphic novel is a fusion of two of Hatke’s popular series, bringing Jack, the Sometime Protector of Earth, into a timely team-up with Zita, a galaxy-hopping adventurer with a knack for saving the universe.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Bottle Grove,’ written by Daniel Handler

2. ‘Educated,’ written by Tara Westover

3. ‘A Better Man,’ written by Louise Penny

4. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

5. ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ by Celeste Ng

6. ‘On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,’ written by Ocean Vuong

7. ‘There There,’ written by Tommy Orange

8. ‘The Overstory,’ by Richard Powers

9. ‘Song of Achilles,’ by Madeline Miller

10. ‘Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,’ by Marian Parker and John Shribbs

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls,’ bwritten y Dav Pilkey

2. ‘Boy-Crazy Stacey,’ by Gale Galligan

3. ‘Wings of Fire: Poison Jungle,’ by Tui Sutherland

4. ‘Mighty Jack and Zita the Spacegirl,’ written by Ben Hatke

5. ‘School for Good and Evil,’ by Soman Chainani

6. ‘Uni the Unicorn and the Dream Come True,’ by Amy Kraus Rosenthal

7. ‘Voyage of the Dogs,’ by Greg van Eekhout

8. ‘Dragons Love Tacos,’ written by Adam Rubin

9. ‘Storm Runner: Fire Keeper,’ by J.C. Cervantes

10. ‘Let’s Find Momo!’ by Andrew Knapp

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s)