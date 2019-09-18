Out and About in Petaluma: Death, Mozart and The Boy Scouts

‘SUNRISE’ SCREENING

A silent classic rises again, complete with live piano accompaniment. Continuing its popular weekly 2019 fall cinema series, the SRJC’s Petaluma Film Alliance presents director F.W. Murnau’s 1927 drama “Sunrise,” about a farmer, his wife, a mysterious woman, a murder plot and a very strange day in the city. The film, oddly subtitled “A Song of Two Humans,” won three prizes in the very first Academy Awards ceremony, including Best Actress in a Leading Role for Janet Gaynor. Live musical accompaniment will be performed by Rick Friend. Wednesday, Sept. 25. The film screens at 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction by Mike Traina at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

‘BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO

THE END’ AUTHORS

Authors B.J. Miller, a palliative care doctor from San Francisco, and Shoshana Berger, the global editorial director at IDEO, will be discussing their new book, “A Beginner’s Guide to the End: Practical Advice for Living Life and Facing Death,” on Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m., at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St. The book offers step-by-step instructions on everything from navigating the paperwork that stacks up after a potentially terminal diagnosis to detailed suggestions on how to break the news to employers, plus advice on facing unpredictable friends and talking to your children about your will. There’s even a section on the pros and cons of engaging in sex while being ill. The writers will discuss their work with Kisa Heyer, the CEO of Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally ill adults. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

PIANO CONCERT:

MOZART & BEETHOVEN

Acclaimed musician Elizabeth Walter, the Music and Cultural Outreach Director of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, will perform works by Mozart, Beethoven, Ravel and others at a benefit concert inside the gorgeous former Carnegie Library at 20 Fourth St., Sunday, Sept. 22, 4 p.m. She will be performing on the superior 1989 Henry F. Miller concert grand. Complimentary wine and cheese will be served. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Balcony seating with “elite beverage service” is $50 in advance, $60 at the door. PetalumaMuseum.com.

BOY SCOUTS CENTENNIAL

It was July of 1919 that the Redwood Empire Council of the Boy Scouts of America was founded, right here in Petaluma. To celebrate, local troops will be marking the occasion at a public ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 25 in Petaluma’s Walnut Park, from 3-7 p.m. Later in the month, on Sunday, Sept. 29, also in Walnut Park, Petaluma’s Miwok District BSA and Boy Scout Troop 9 (the latter chartered by Elim Lutheran Church), will be hosting the seventh annual Community Emergency Preparedness Fair and Blood Drive. You can find information about the Boy Scouts and these events at RedwoodBSA.org.

PETALUMA PUMPKIN PATCH

AND AMAZING CORN MAZE

Sure, some drop by the famous North Petaluma destination merely planning to peruse its vast five-acre array of pumpkins, gourds, and squash. And yes, there are kids who can’t get enough of the straw mountain and the corn-kernel sandbox. But let’s face it, what makes people slam on their brakes and swing by for a visit is the Amazing Corn Maze itself. The four-acre maze has only one exit, and can take people 45 minutes or more to find their way out. And that’s in the daylight. With a map. To help, two-story viewing platforms have been added inside the maze, so lost souls can grab a quick view of the terrain before heading back down into the twisty labyrinth. On Friday and Saturday evenings, the maze stays open for bold-and-daring flashlight wielders willing to enter the maze in near complete darkness. Daytime maze entry $7, $10 for nighttime excursions. 450 Stony Point Road. The Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze opens on Friday, Sept. 27 and closes at 6 p.m. on Halloween. PetalumaPumpkinPatch.com.