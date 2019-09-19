Helping Out: Benefits for River Park, COTS, Rip City Riders and more

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 19, 2019, 7:01AM

AN EVENING ON THE RIVER

A fundraiser for River Park

Foundry Wharf

Saturday, Sept. 21, 5-9 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Great wines and delicious craft beers will be flowing, a farm-to-table dinner will be served, fantastic items for the auctions (live and silent) will be available for perusing and live music will be playing, all as the sun sets over the Petaluma River. Suggested attire is “wine country formal,” and the event is 21+. In addition to all of the above, attendees will have a chance to hear about upcoming plans for the creation of the River Park.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Due to the generosity of an anonymous donor, The Petaluma River Park Foundation has been able to put a down payment on the property known as the McNear Peninsula, a 20-acre slice of undeveloped waterfront property right in the heart of Petaluma’s downtown.

With dreams of creating a park for public recreation, education and conservation events, plus all manner of cultural activities and community use, the nonprofit is hoping to raise up to 10 million additional dollars to complete the purchase, save the property from development, and establish a beautiful new park for everyone in Petaluma. To learn more about the project, visit the website at PetalumaRiverPark.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event takes place outdoors at the Foundry Wharf, 625 2nd St. Tickets are $80 per person. Sponsoring businesses include Leghorn Wine Company, Griffo Distillery and The War Wagon Smokery. For tickets and more information visit PetalumaRiverPark.org.

COTS DINING PACKAGE RAFFLE

Multiple Petaluma restaurants

Tickets on sale through Sept. 30

Drawing Oct. 15

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A total of 36 of Petaluma’s favorite restaurants are participating in this delicious annual fundraiser for COTS (Committee on the Shelterless), a massive, city-wide raffle for one of four magnificent dining packages totaling more than $3600. The first place prize is worth $1,530, and is an assortment of gift certificates, from Lagunitas Brewing Company, Rosen’s 256 North, Cucina Paradiso, Wild Goat Bistro, Brewster’s Beer Garden, Risibisi, Della Fattoria, Kabuki and Aqus. The second place prize, with $1,150, includes dining certificates from Central Market, Sugo Trattoria, The Washoe House, The Shuckery, Mi Pueblo, Oyama Sushi, Caprara’s Pizzeria, Pongo’s Kitchen & Tap, Roy’s Chicago Dogs at the Yard and Wishbone. Third place, worth $550, will take you to Taps Beer Co & Kitchen, Traxx Bar & Grill, Whisper Sisters, Pinky’s Pizza, Wicked Slush, Hallie’s Diner, Old Chicago Pizza, Sax’s Joint and the River Front Café.

And the Fourth place prize, worth $320, will bring gift certificates for Rafy’s Pizzeria, Quinua Cocina Peruana, the Boulevard Café, Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, Mary’s Pizza Shack, Sarah’s Eats & Sweets and Water Street Bistro.

WHO DOES IT HELP? COTS is powered by the conviction that no one, adult or child, should be without a safe, comfortable place to call home. Relying on grassroots support from the community and a legion of volunteers, COTS serves over 2,400 people each year, sheltering, feeding and offering support services to thousands throughout the county. Learn more COTS.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Raffle tickets are $20 each, and can be purchased at Century 21 Bun-desen, 612 S. Petaluma Blvd. or 522 S. Petaluma Blvd. The deadline for sales is Sept. 30, and the drawing will take place on Oct. 15.

14th CHILLY BILLY FUN RUN – Hot Rod, Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Saturday, Oct. 5, Run at 10:30 a.m., event at 11:30 a.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Rip City Riders once again present their annual hot rod, motorcycle show and swap meet at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, which begins with the Chilly Billy Memorial Fun Run beginning at Sonoma County Harley Davidson in Cotati, at 10:30 p.m. The ride ends at the fairgrounds, where a massive chicken barbecue will be taking place starting at 11:30 a.m., with numerous garage sale vendors and raf-fles. There will be live music with the Jimmy Z Band, Wild Mint and the Rock ‘n Roll Rhythm Revue. The event benefits the Polly Klaas Foundation. Admission into the fairgrounds is free. Signups for the run ($25 per hot rod or motorcycle) begin at 8 a.m. in Cotati (7601 Redwood Dr.).

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Rip City Riders California are an ever-growing assemblage of folks united by their enthusiasm and affection for motorcycles. A nonprofit group unaffiliated with any other clubs or organiza-tions, the Riders were formed to present and encourage a positive image for motorcycle enthusiasts. The group’s mission is to benefit Marin and Sonoma counties by raising money and making donations to sup-port those in need throughout the North Bay. RipCityRiders.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The first 500 to sign in for the Fun Run receive special Chilly Billy Fun Run pins.

4th ANNUAL OCTOBEER FEST – Trevor Smith Memorial Foundation

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Monday, Oct. 14, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? With live music by The Renovators, this annual fundraiser features a Bavarian-style dinner with dessert, games and raffles (including a “wine pull”) and two punch-boards with prizes. Beer available for purchase.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Trevor Smith Memorial Foundation was founded in remembrance of Trevor Smith, a 13-year-old Petaluma boy who passed away after a tragic accident in 2012. Trevor touched many lives in the Petaluma community with his vibrant personality, amazing ability to make everyone feel includ-ed, his never give up attitude and his infectious smile. The foundation’s primary mission is to support Peta-luma youth by providing scholarships for athletics, drama and education. The Foundation has, through fundraisers such as this one, been able to award financial assistance to several local organizations, includ-ing the Petaluma Little League, the Casa Grande High School LaCrosse, Athletic Edge Fall Baseball, Home Runs for Humanity, and Cinnabar Youth Repertory Theater. TrevorSmithFoundation.com.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $30 until October 10, and $40 after or at the door. Tickets available on EventBrite, through the Trevor Smith Foundation website (TrevorSmithFoundation.com) or at the door. Laguntas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd.

