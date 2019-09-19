Helping Out: Benefits for River Park, COTS, Rip City Riders and more

AN EVENING ON THE RIVER

A fundraiser for River Park

Foundry Wharf

Saturday, Sept. 21, 5-9 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Great wines and delicious craft beers will be flowing, a farm-to-table dinner will be served, fantastic items for the auctions (live and silent) will be available for perusing and live music will be playing, all as the sun sets over the Petaluma River. Suggested attire is “wine country formal,” and the event is 21+. In addition to all of the above, attendees will have a chance to hear about upcoming plans for the creation of the River Park.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Due to the generosity of an anonymous donor, The Petaluma River Park Foundation has been able to put a down payment on the property known as the McNear Peninsula, a 20-acre slice of undeveloped waterfront property right in the heart of Petaluma’s downtown.

With dreams of creating a park for public recreation, education and conservation events, plus all manner of cultural activities and community use, the nonprofit is hoping to raise up to 10 million additional dollars to complete the purchase, save the property from development, and establish a beautiful new park for everyone in Petaluma. To learn more about the project, visit the website at PetalumaRiverPark.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event takes place outdoors at the Foundry Wharf, 625 2nd St. Tickets are $80 per person. Sponsoring businesses include Leghorn Wine Company, Griffo Distillery and The War Wagon Smokery. For tickets and more information visit PetalumaRiverPark.org.

COTS DINING PACKAGE RAFFLE

Multiple Petaluma restaurants

Tickets on sale through Sept. 30

Drawing Oct. 15

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A total of 36 of Petaluma’s favorite restaurants are participating in this delicious annual fundraiser for COTS (Committee on the Shelterless), a massive, city-wide raffle for one of four magnificent dining packages totaling more than $3600. The first place prize is worth $1,530, and is an assortment of gift certificates, from Lagunitas Brewing Company, Rosen’s 256 North, Cucina Paradiso, Wild Goat Bistro, Brewster’s Beer Garden, Risibisi, Della Fattoria, Kabuki and Aqus. The second place prize, with $1,150, includes dining certificates from Central Market, Sugo Trattoria, The Washoe House, The Shuckery, Mi Pueblo, Oyama Sushi, Caprara’s Pizzeria, Pongo’s Kitchen & Tap, Roy’s Chicago Dogs at the Yard and Wishbone. Third place, worth $550, will take you to Taps Beer Co & Kitchen, Traxx Bar & Grill, Whisper Sisters, Pinky’s Pizza, Wicked Slush, Hallie’s Diner, Old Chicago Pizza, Sax’s Joint and the River Front Café.

And the Fourth place prize, worth $320, will bring gift certificates for Rafy’s Pizzeria, Quinua Cocina Peruana, the Boulevard Café, Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, Mary’s Pizza Shack, Sarah’s Eats & Sweets and Water Street Bistro.

WHO DOES IT HELP? COTS is powered by the conviction that no one, adult or child, should be without a safe, comfortable place to call home. Relying on grassroots support from the community and a legion of volunteers, COTS serves over 2,400 people each year, sheltering, feeding and offering support services to thousands throughout the county. Learn more COTS.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Raffle tickets are $20 each, and can be purchased at Century 21 Bun-desen, 612 S. Petaluma Blvd. or 522 S. Petaluma Blvd. The deadline for sales is Sept. 30, and the drawing will take place on Oct. 15.