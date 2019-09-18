Your Weekend: Culannn’s Hounds, Bogie’s bird, pro wrestling and lots of dogs

THURSDAY

MATT JAFFE

Mill Valley-raised singer-songwriter Matt Jaffe’s first album, 2015’s “Blast Off,” was produced by Matthew King Kaufman, the producer of the first Modern Lovers album, which featured guitarist Jerry Harrison (eventually of Talking Heads), in whose Sausalito garage/studio Jaffe, many years later, recorded some of the songs that ended up on his (Jaffe’s) inaugural album. Which is to say, he’s the real deal, and people who know the real deal when they hear it have been helping the Bay Area pop-rock-punk-songsmith from the beginning of his career. He’s written hundreds of songs, and opened for Mavis Staples and Blues Traveler. Check him out at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

CULANN’S HOUNDS

Raw, rowdy, rip-snorting Celtic rock with huge steaming slabs of meaty traditional tunes served up on a big plate of punk-powered ferocity and fun. That’s Culann’s Hounds, named for a legendary Irish warrior who, after killing the fierce watchdog of a local blacksmith, offered to take the ferocious canine’s place until a bloodthirsty enough replacement could be found. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. 9 p.m. (open for dinner at 7:30 p.m.)

PHOENIX PRO WRESTLING

That aroma you might be noticing isn’t fertilizer from local dairy farms. It’s the sweet smell of hoped-for revenge, as the fan favorite stars of Phoenix Pro Wrestling prepare to deal a little payback to the semi-psychotic wrestling promoter Sparkey Ballard (Boo! Hiss!) and his tauntingly hostile tag team Drake Frost and Jeckles the Jester, who return to the Phoenix theater after serving up a big dish of in- the-ring humiliation last July. Ballard really hates the PPW, and proved it by selling “I Hate PPW” T-shirts while promising to “Burn PPW to the ground!” Featured will be Boyce LeGrande with Lucian D. Light, “King of the Crossroads” Tyler Bateman, Grizzly Kal Jak and the Flying Lion, The Honor Society, The Kings of Luxury, Captain Comic and Cliff Hendrix, and a lot more. 8-10 p.m. $2-10. All ages. The Phoenix Theatre, 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

PAWSMINSTER DOG SHOW

Described as Sonoma County’s most entertaining dog show, “Pawsminster” is a canine competition meant for “everyday dogs,” taking place Saturday morning/afternoon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. Free to the observing public, this one-of-a-kind event includes such categories as Silver Whiskers, Most Appealing Eyes, Wiggle/Waggiest, Star Quality and Loved Most by the Pawparazzi. Participating dogs will compete for amazing prize baskets, with treats and ribbons for all contestants. Dogs may enter any or all of the above categories, $25 for one category, $5 for each additional category. Additionally, for $25 your dog can learn to make a painting with their very own paws. Proceeds benefit the Paws for Love Foundation. For more information contact Ellyn Boone at 707-799-6151 or email her at Ellyn@pawsforlove.info.

HANK WILLIAMS TRIBUTE

KRCB Radio/TV presents a celebration of the music of Hank Williams, arguably one of the most influential singers of the 20th Century. It’s no surprise he became known as “The King of Country Music.”

As a fundraiser for the beloved Sonoma County public radio and television station, local musicians have recorded a 2-CD set of Williams’ classics. The Driftin’ Cowpokes (led by Kevin Russell) will be the backing band to such potential CD contributors as Timothy O’Neil, Dirty Cello, Solid Air, Doug Jayne, Sarah Baker, Steve Pile, The Easy Leaves and Joanne Rand. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.) $10. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

‘THE MALTESE FALCON’

“In 1539 the Knight Templars of Malta paid tribute to Charles V of Spain, by sending him a Golden Falcon encrusted from beak to claw with rarest jewels—but pirates seized the galley carrying this priceless token and the fate of the Maltese Falcon remains a mystery to this day.” Those are the opening words of the 1941 film noir classic “The Maltese Falcon,” starring Mary Astor, Peter Lorre, Sydney Greenstreet and Humphrey Bogart. The film, considered one of the greatest mysteries of all time, is back on the big screen as part of the Boulevard Cinema’s popular Flashback series. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film screens at the same times on Wednesday, Sept. 25. CienmaWest.com.