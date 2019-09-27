Toolin’ Around Town: Randall Asbell, music man

A perceptible joy spreads across Randall Asbell’s face as his fingers, graceful as a ballet, effortlessly glide across the piano keys. He’s in his realm, playing arrangements of traditional songs and dance tunes, modulating the tempo and entertaining attentive senior audiences that recognize and appreciate the music of a bygone era.

“I’m happy to see the smiling faces on the seniors. It’s really rewarding,” said 67-year-old Petaluma-born Asbell. “I had a really good run, for about 30 years, of playing New Year’s Eve parties at Andresen’s Tavern with my four-piece band, ‘The Reflections.’ As a one-man-band, I specialized in playing 50th wedding anniversaries.”

An accomplished pianist and organist who carved out a notable musical career playing local venues, churches and private events, Asbell still performs at Petaluma Coffee & Tea, where his brother’s Hawaii-grown Kona coffee is sold. He also volunteers to entertain at assisted living facilities, his way of giving back to the community after enjoying a rich and colorful musical career.

You may have heard Asbell play, even if you’re unfamiliar with his name. He’s the former organist at several Petaluma churches including St. Vincent’s and St. James Catholic, St. John’s Episcopal and Elim Lutheran. For many years he consoled mourners with listenable contemporary music and old standards at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary, where he played more than 200 funeral and memorial services a year. Unfortunately for him, with the advent of easily available digitized music, it’s a lifestyle that’s all but faded away.

“The popularity of piano music went out with the dollar martini,” said Asbell, recalling an era of toe-tapping admirers crowded around piano bars under billowing clouds of cigarette smoke. “Not many people want to listen to it anymore. We’ve been replaced by disc jockeys, which were bad for bands, and by digital sound systems.”

Asbell travelled a meandering path before music became his livelihood. He explained that despite learning to play the piano at an early age and exhibiting superior talent as an organist, he wanted to become a dentist.

Under the watchful eye of his mother, Dorothy Asbell, second-grader Randall began taking piano lessons, along with his brother Gregory, from music teacher Ruth Caulfield. Dorothy Asbell was working at a local hatchery as a chicken sexer (a person who determines the sex of baby chicks), when she met her future husband Cliff Asbell, also a sexer. Their marriage was the second for Dorothy, who brought her daughter, Bobbe, into the family.

Asbell studied music for years before giving it up to play Little League baseball and enjoy Cub Scouts, where his mother served as den mother and his father was the pack leader, once taking a group of Scouts on a hike to Whitney Falls on Sonoma Mountain. An outdoorsman and civic leader, Cliff was instrumental in the construction of the former Hillcrest Hospital and the formation of the Cub Scouts Soap Box Derby races that took place at the top of B Street for several years.

“I’ve been really lucky, my parents really cared,” said Asbell, who was student body president at McNear School and Petaluma Junior High. “My brother and I relish how lucky we were. Our parents were the best, very supportive in every way. When I was a junior in high school, I went back to learning the organ. I earned two scholarships through the Bay Area Organist Club, which helped pay for lessons and opened a new chapter in my life. I started playing at weddings and was getting paid for it.”

In high school, he took an entry-level job at Purity Market and kept it through college, before becoming a journeyman in the Retail Clerks Union. He studied pre-med at Santa Rosa Junior College and University of California, Berkeley, but a change in plans led to a degree in psychology from Cal in 1975. Instead of a enlisting in a professional career, Asbell took a job with the Marin French Cheese Company as a cheese maker and deliveryman.

“I didn’t pursue music. Music pursued me,” said Asbell, who began performing with music makers, “Fillet of Soul” and “The Reflections.” He’s played at nearly every church in town and his fine-tuned versatility kept his melodic fingers dancing at weddings, anniversaries, reunions and funeral services for decades.

“My favorite was the pipe organ at St. Vincent’s and I had the keys to the church,” said Asbell, his joyful expression turning into a beaming smile. “Late at night I’d go in — ala Phantom of the Opera — and just crank it up, listening to the deep bass reverberate off the walls.”

(Harlan Osborne’s ‘Toolin’ Around Town’ runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach him at harlan@sonic.net)