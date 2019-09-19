The Buzz: Valley Vista’s Truck-a-Palooza needs volunteers

Volunteers sought for Valley Vista’s inaugural Truck-a-Palooza: It’s one thing to come up with a great idea like Valley Vista Elementary School’s upcoming Truck-a-Palooza and Pancake Breakfast, on Saturday, Oct. 5. Finding enough community members to make it all happen is another thing altogether. The attention-grabbing fundraiser (hopefully to become an annual event) is being described as an interactive, family-friendly experience in which kids and adults can learn about — and climb all around on — a whole bunch of construction trucks, fire trucks, police cars and other vehicles. Open to the public, the event is free, but if you’d like a hot pancake breakfast to give you energy for all that truck-hopping, that’ll be $10. The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but volunteers are needed to help set up beginning at 9 a.m. In addition to the set-up folks, food servers are needed to work either a 10 a.m. to noon or noon to 2 p.m. shift. Break down helpers are needed from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., and “Truck Liaisons” are needed throughout the day to assist the vehicle owners with getting set up and directing kids safely. If you are available to assist, contact Whitney Thomas at 415-602-6996 or by email at whitneythomas7@gmail.com.

Wicked Slush launches ‘Student Happy Hour’: School may have started, but that doesn’t mean that Dave and Juliet Pokorny, owners of the Wicked Slush, aren’t still expecting to see plenty of their high school age fans at the hugely popular slush-and-soft serve shop on American Alley. They’ve now launched what they are calling “Student Happy Hour” Monday through Friday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. During those hours, with a valid Student ID, slush-seeking teens and under can get $1 off any slush, soft serve or split (that’s basically half of each). And while the weather stays warm, Wicked Slush is serving up coffee flavored slushes, for those who want their java but also want to beat the heat.

Thursday night square dancers get an official name: According to square dancer Jim Blaine, the weekly associate of just-for-fun dancers, which meets every Thursday evening at Hermann Sons Hall (860 Western Ave.), has finally given themselves a name. “Keeping in mind our hometown of Petaluma,” writes Blaine, “we are now the Rivertown Squares.” The group has officially linked up with the Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department, and are now offering their events as part of the city’s ongoing catalog of recreational activities. Running Thursday, Sept. 19 through Dec. 19, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., the classes are described in the Parks & Rec catalog as follows: “A fun introduction to Modern Western Square Dancing — not your parent’s square dancing! Modern Western Square Dancing is the US native dance called in English worldwide. All are welcome to join this exhilarating group — singles, couples, LGBTQ.” The group is offering what Blaine calls “Free square dancing trials” to anyone who wants to stop by Hermann Sons Hall through the end of September. “Then,” he says, “we will focus on teaching the new dancers to dance!”

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)